Chris Tucker has announced a new tour, titled The Legends Tour 2023-24, which is scheduled to take place from September 8, 2023, to January 12, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.
The comedian announced the new tour via a post on his Instagram page on August 9, 2023:
Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the code LEGEND2023 at Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9171Khf/chris-tucker-events).
General tickets for the tour will be available from August 11, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/chris-tucker-tickets/artist/985154).
Chris Tucker to go back to the roots with a new tour
Chris Tucker is looking to go back to his roots of comedy with the upcoming North American tour, as he stated in a general press statement:
"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour."
The full list of dates and venues for the Chris Tucker 2023-24 tour is given below:
- September 8, 2023 – North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- September 10, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chrysler Hall
- September 20, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace
- September 22, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
- September 24, 2023 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC
- September 30, 2023 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theatre-Oakland
- October 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre
- October 4, 2023 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater
- October 5, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre
- October 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- October 10, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Palace Theatre Columbus
- October 11, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Aronoff Center
- October 12, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at State Theatre at Playhouse Square
- October 18, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia
- October 19, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Benedum Center
- October 22, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
- October 26, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- November 1, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- November 4, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center
- November 7, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Criterion Theater
- November 8, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at Music Hall Kansas City
- November 14, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
- November 15, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- November 17, 2023 – New York City, New York at Beacon Theatre
- November 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theatre
- December 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- December 4, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre
- December 7, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
- January 9, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall
- January 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre
Tracing Chris Tucker and his career
Chris Tucker was born on August 31, 1971, and began his career with the HBO comedy show Def Comedy Jam. The comedian and actor soon after received his first major film role in the character of Ruby Rhod in Luc Besson's The Fifth Element, released in 1997.
The actor and comedian subsequently starred alongside Jackie Chan in the comedy action film trilogy, Rush Hour, which ran from 2001 to 2007. The film was directed by Brett Ratner.
Chris Tucker received critical acclaim for his role as Danny McDaniels in the David O' Russel romantic comedy Silver Linings Playbook. The comedian subsequently hosted the 2013 BET Awards.