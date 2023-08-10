Chris Tucker has announced a new tour, titled The Legends Tour 2023-24, which is scheduled to take place from September 8, 2023, to January 12, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

The comedian announced the new tour via a post on his Instagram page on August 9, 2023:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the code LEGEND2023 at Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9171Khf/chris-tucker-events).

General tickets for the tour will be available from August 11, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/chris-tucker-tickets/artist/985154).

Chris Tucker to go back to the roots with a new tour

Chris Tucker is looking to go back to his roots of comedy with the upcoming North American tour, as he stated in a general press statement:

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour."

The full list of dates and venues for the Chris Tucker 2023-24 tour is given below:

September 8, 2023 – North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

September 10, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chrysler Hall

September 20, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace

September 22, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

September 24, 2023 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC

September 30, 2023 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theatre-Oakland

October 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

October 4, 2023 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

October 5, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

October 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

October 10, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Palace Theatre Columbus

October 11, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Aronoff Center

October 12, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at State Theatre at Playhouse Square

October 18, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

October 19, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Benedum Center

October 22, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts

October 26, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

November 1, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 4, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

November 7, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Criterion Theater

November 8, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at Music Hall Kansas City

November 14, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

November 15, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

November 17, 2023 – New York City, New York at Beacon Theatre

November 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theatre

December 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

December 4, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

December 7, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

January 9, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall

January 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre

Tracing Chris Tucker and his career

Chris Tucker was born on August 31, 1971, and began his career with the HBO comedy show Def Comedy Jam. The comedian and actor soon after received his first major film role in the character of Ruby Rhod in Luc Besson's The Fifth Element, released in 1997.

The actor and comedian subsequently starred alongside Jackie Chan in the comedy action film trilogy, Rush Hour, which ran from 2001 to 2007. The film was directed by Brett Ratner.

Chris Tucker received critical acclaim for his role as Danny McDaniels in the David O' Russel romantic comedy Silver Linings Playbook. The comedian subsequently hosted the 2013 BET Awards.