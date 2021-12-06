'Voir' takeaway: An ode to cinema 

The new Netflix series Voir calls itself a collection of visual essays for the love of cinema. It features six short episodes, each approximately 20 minutes in length. Voir is a collection of narratives by film journalists who use a combination of artistic analysis, personal details, and judiciously selected clips to examine cinema as a medium of expression and art.

Coming from executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, Voir is currently streaming on Netflix.

The premise of 'Voir'

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm From executive producer David Fincher…



VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters.



Premiering at AFI Fest and coming soon to Netflix. From executive producer David Fincher…VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters.Premiering at AFI Fest and coming soon to Netflix. https://t.co/gqHqlvbxZF

Running for six episodes, Voir attempts to chart cinema in the wider context of society and the audience. Each episode takes up a certain theme and examines iconic cinemas in that context.

For example, the episode Duality of Appeal takes us through the craft of animating and gives an inside view of what goes on in the studio while bringing an animated character to life. This episode features interviews with top animation artists in the industry. Another episode that leaves a mark on viewers is the third one, which examines unlikable characters and how the audience reacts to them.

All the episodes feature interviews that are interspaced with iconic scenes from movies that are prominent in the history of cinema. The first and the last episodes focus on two movies, Jaws and 48 Hrs, both of which mark watershed moments in the history of cinema.

The Playlist @ThePlaylistNews bit.ly/3mYVOT2 ICYMI: We spoke to David Prior ('The Empty Man'), who co-produced David Fincher's upcoming Netflix docu-series 'VOIR' and shed new light and details on the upcoming project. #Voir ICYMI: We spoke to David Prior ('The Empty Man'), who co-produced David Fincher's upcoming Netflix docu-series 'VOIR' and shed new light and details on the upcoming project. #Voir bit.ly/3mYVOT2 https://t.co/F6Geqgaf1w

The docu-series is an ode to cinema. It has only one purpose: to bring to the spotlight the medium of cinema and examine the immersive experience that it creates. Voir charts out the history of cinema and marks out iconic movies that go down in cinematic history, as well as what makes them so successful.

Overall, Voir seems to deliver one message: above all, what makes a great movie is a great story.

Also Read Article Continues below

Voir is a cinema lover's paradise. It is a one-stop shop for all movie buffs who are crazy about the big-screen experience, the visual spectacle it creates, and the great stories that cinemas tell.

Edited by Prem Deshpande