What happened to Kodak Black? Instagram live video sparks concern among fans as rapper fails to appear in court

Kodak Black's recent Instagram Live on June 25 has increased concern among his fans. Black, who is currently dealing with the legal issues that emerged as a result of his arrest in July 2022, went live on the social media platform while sitting shirtless on the floor. He was also wearing a basketball shooting sleeve and seemed to be disheveled.

Black was speaking about different topics, and his speech was incoherent. His hand and body movements appeared to be rigid and frenetic.

"I'm a great person. I was born an innocent, sweet child. Y'all did this to me, on God," he said in the video.

The rapper is already going through a tough phase, as a warrant has already been issued for his detention after he skipped a drug test. He has reportedly surrendered to the authorities.

Is Kodak Black suffering from some problem?

Kodak Black's fans were worried after they spotted his weird behavior on Instagram Live. He had to appear in court on Monday but failed to do so. The rapper had a hearing in Broward County Court after an arrest warrant was issued against him for missing a court-mandated drug test. He has been under house arrest since July 20, 2022, after being arrested the same month.

Black was also supposed to perform at a concert called Kodak Black & Friends, which was scheduled to be held the next day at Pompano Beach Amphitheater. He has been sharing posts related to the concert for a long time. He also posted a video on Instagram related to the concert.

"Live Concert Tonight In My City I Need Everybody In Attendance Kodak & Friends at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater Show starts at 8pm 1806 NE 6th Street Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Tickets still on sale online & will be available at the box office www.AXS.com (link in my bio)," the caption stated.

However, Black has not posted anything from the event until now.

Kodak Black reportedly surrendered to the authorities

Kodak Black has reportedly surrendered to the authorities. He was booked into a Florida jail for an hour on June 26, 2023.

Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, attempted to release him from pretrial supervision. Although the judge agreed, the bond amount was increased to $250,000. He posed for a mugshot at the Broward County jail and posted the new bond, following which he was released.

Ben Owen🇺🇸 @hrkbenowen Kodak Black was arrested for having 31 oxycodone pills. Kodak Black was arrested for having 31 oxycodone pills. https://t.co/dYYCVJ8TJh

Black was arrested in July 2022 on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and oxycodone trafficking. Oxycodone pills were discovered inside his vehicle at the time. He was driving a Dodge Durango in Ft. Lauderdale when he was stopped in the middle of the road, and cops could smell marijuana when they searched his car.

31 oxycodone pills alongside $74,690 in cash, and according to some sources, his license and tags were found to have expired. Cohen spoke about the arrest and said they will move forward to resolve the case quickly.

"These are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in his case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly," he said.

Black has released five albums in his career, along with 36 singles.

Poll : 0 votes