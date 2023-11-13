Janae Nierah Wherry or rapper Sexyy Red has gained popularity for her songs, many of which contain s*xually explicit lyrics.

Disclaimer: This article quotes lyrics that deal with mature themes and are s*xually explicit. Readers' discretion is advised.

The latest instance of this seems to be in an unreleased track by her, which reportedly has transphobic lyrics, as per Out. In a new clip, the rapper, seemingly inside a car, can be heard using a transphobic slur while comparing herself to transgender people, as she raps:

"Keep a d*ck on me, they think I'm a tr*nny."

Due to the recent clip, Sexyy Red has received immense backlash online, with many saying that she is ruining her non-existent career.

Netizens say that she doesn't have a career anyway (image via @itgirlposts on X)

Netizens say they are "not surprised" as Sexyy Red's rapping video makes rounds online

Many internet users were quick to take to social media to express their disapproval of the lyrics heard in the rapper's video.

Others are not surprised and say it's because she's a Donald Trump supporter (image via @JonahTaylorrTTV on X)

Some her sickened by the way Sexyy Red emphasizes the slur after knowing what it means (image via @MELNlKA on X)

Another user pointed out that it was the second time the rapper used the slur (image via @villainsgjh on X)

Another user pointed out that she might lose the career she's been building for years (image via @olajire28 on X)

Another user called her irrelevant (image via @masseduction99 on X)

Sexyy Red first gained recognition in 2018 when she released the remake of Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles to a Ah Thousand Jugs. Post that, she released her debut mixtape, Ghetto Superstar, before her breakthrough song Pound Town, which went viral on TikTok. Then, her remix with Nicki Minaj, Pound Town 2 was released, which peaked at No.66 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As per Insider, in July 2023, in a picture posted by Drake on his Instagram story, Red was seen sitting on his lap while he kissed her cheek. The caption read, "Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred."

The Pound Town rapper also has a son named Chuckie.