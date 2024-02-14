“You see Drake’s leak or no?” - Influencer turns the heat on UFC’s Sean Strickland with provocative inquiry

Sean Strickland offered up his thoughts on the recent discourse on the recent controversy surrounding Grammy-winning artist Drake.

The former UFC middleweight champion was asked about the pop star's recent alleged nude photo that came out seemingly via a hacker as opposed to the Canadian star wanting to release it.

When asked by content creator Steiny inside of a nondescript casino if he had seen "Drake's leak," Strickland said:

"What? Drake's leak? I don't watch anything. I mute my Instagram, I mute my X. I don't see s***, bro. I post and ghost. I need to hire some little f****** p*** to run my s*** and have him pretend to be me. Andrew Tate run my s*** and pretend to be me."

Check out the clip of Strickland commenting on Drake's leaked photo below

Sean Strickland's thoughts on celebrities and influencers

The 32-year-old polarizing pugilist has recently had quite a few interactions with the pop culture zeitgeist.

Sean Strickland recently had a photo op done with Donald Trump from last weekend, and he seemed to have kind words to say about the former United States President.

Machine Gun Kelly is also someone whom Strickland ended up interacting with at a Super Bowl weekend Power Slap event. The UFC combatant stated that he made fun of the pop-punk musician and rapper. This, per Strickland's account, drew a negative reaction out of MGK, where he was reportedly asked to leave the venue thereafter.

The California native has also indicated a desire to fight influencer fighters, Jake Paul and Bryce Hall, even if it's an unregulated throwdown that may or may not also involve King of Violence champion Mike Perry.

Strickland also drew several headlines in recent days for his drubbing of influencer Sneako during a sparring session that they had.

Additionally, Jaykindafunny is another influencer who drew Strickland's ire, albeit not in a way where the high-ranked 185-pounder hit him. He intimated that in another setting, he may have hit the content creator, but Strickland chose to leave the interaction instead. This also occurred at the Power Slap event, where Strickland had the aforementioned interaction with MGK.