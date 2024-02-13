Mike Perry has called out Sean Strickland, as well as a pair of influencer fighters, for a unique showdown.

Strickland was involved in some social media banter about meeting up with Jake Paul and then Bryce Hall for separate fights. The ever-media-savvy Perry threw his proverbial hat into the ring to join in on the fighting among these individuals.

Via his personal X platform, Perry tweeted:

"Can we get @SStricklandMMA , @BryceHall , @jakepaul and myself all to PR to see who’s the best boxer ? We can do gloves or not, y’all let me know 🤗"

An X account called @HappyPunch shared a graphic of this latest development from the King of Violence champion. Several X users had to have their say on all of these developments, and many voiced their views on the matter in an ever-growing tweet thread.

@OdinFlokison said:

"#UFC300 tag team main event"

@Kidbeinvesting stated:

"Mike Perry easily"

@MaxBart_11 quipped:

"This would make for a crazy survivor tag, I know Mike and Bryce would agree but Jake wouldn’t and Sean can’t."

@RickyB_official said:

"lol Jake is not fight without gloves, Bryce isn’t good. So I’m taking Mike and Sean in the finals."

@Sebastrigol stated:

"Good lil tournament practically"

@sambladeco quipped:

"Sean will take 3 of them out on the same night"

Mike Perry and his connections to the fighters

Mike Perry has varying relationships with everyone involved in this chaotic situation.

Sean Strickland is someone Perry seems to have a solid rapport with, as the former UFC middleweight champion once praised Perry's mic abilities. This shout-out seemed to excite 'Platinum' a few weeks ago.

The 32-year-old's connection with Bryce Hall seems to be more oriented to a commonality in where they've fought. Perry, to many, represents the face of BKFC, and Hall is actually 1-0 as a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship combatant.

The Michigan native also has prior interactions with Jake Paul that are rooted in a sparring scenario between the two from years ago. It seemed like a rivalry has grown since then, with Perry indicating discontentment for Jake and seemingly his brother Logan Paul as well.