Mike Perry has six-word reaction after Sean Strickland includes 'Platinum' in his perfect UFC fighter

Mike Perry just got a lot of props from Sean Strickland and the former has responded.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, the reigning UFC middleweight champion was asked to put together his ideal UFC fighter in terms of which individual fighters have shown excellent individual attributes throughout the company's history.

When asked about which fighter attributes would best shine through in an amalgamated fantasy fighter in terms of striking, wrestling, and also mic skills, Strickland said,

"Khabib, wrestling. F***, striking; maybe Anderson Silva back in the prime and then jiu jitsu doesn't work. We'll just say Khabib wrestling because all you need is two. Mike Perry, dude. Mike Perry. F***, that guy made me laugh. I love Perry. Every time he opens his mouth, I'm just cracking up."

Perry responded in the comments of an Instagram post covering this topic and the eccentric star stated,

"You gotta be kidding me lmao"

[Image Courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Check out the post that created this Strickland-Perry interaction below

Mike Perry and his massive 2023 effort

Perry is a well-known former UFC veteran who is on the heels of what many see as his all-time great, breakout year.

The 32-year-old has firmly established himself as the face of bare-knuckle fighting and finished a pair of former UFC champions during his two BKFC fights last year.

Perry competed last April at BKFC 41 and put away former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. A verbal TKO in the second stanza came after Rockhold sustained meaningful damage to his teeth that ended the contest.

'Platinum' then took on another former UFC champion but switched from 185 to 155 pounds.

The Michigan native knuckled up and toed the line against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 last December. 'The Underground King' did not encroach into the third round against Perry after a corner stoppage halted the fistic fireworks.

Mike Perry was certainly a popular fighter during his MMA exploits. But his 2023 effort and the specific focus on cementing himself as the face of BKFC has resulted in many respectable figures in the fight game describing Perry as their fighter of the year. This includes ONE titleholder and UFC legend Demetrious Johnson.