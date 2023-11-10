"Pits are weeping" - Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots during faceoff, fans call out sweat-dripping former champ

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez struck each other a bit, and things got sweaty at a recent press conference.

The two will be knuckling up and toeing the line at BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City and were promoting the fistic fireworks.

After the media questioning period wrapped up, the two men continued the trash talk in the face-off afterward, with Alvarez noticeably having been perspiring a fair bit through the presser.

BKFC figurehead David Feldman was there between the two men to make sure the playful exchange of body shots did not escalate into something serious.

The magnitude of the moisture caught the attention of many on social media, with several commenting about Alvarez's sweat-soaked shirt on MMA Junkie's Instagram post of the faceoff.

@rikhall said:

"Did Eddie swim there?"

@albibloise said:

"eddie “sweat stain” alvarez"

@jawz_ said:

"Someone get Eddie a new shirt 😂 man is leaking"

@bobby_mtl_sk8 said,

"Those are the biggest pit stains I've ever seen"

@collinlawmma said:

"Eddie's pits are weeping 😂"

@ee_tra1nz said:

"Eddie got the weirdest sweat stain placement in the game 😅"

Get a glimpse of Sweaty Alvarez in the clip below:

Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez in BKFC

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will vie for the 'King of Violence' title belt in this main event attraction to close out 2023. BKFC 56 goes down on December 2 at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with three title fights bolstering the card as well as notable names like Ben Rothwell and Jeremy Stephens.

'Platinum' has really found his identity in bare-knuckle boxing and is arguably BKFC's most visible name. Mike Perry last competed at BKFC 41 earlier this year and again found himself in a headlining bout for the company.

Mike Perry is 3-0 in the sport of bare-knuckle with a pair of decision wins (unanimous and majority, respectively) over Julian Lane and Michael 'Venom' Page, with a TKO of Luke Rockhold being the most recent win for the former UFC star.

'The Underground King' is a former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion who looks to add the KOV gold to his ample mantle. This will be Alvarez's sophomore effort inside of the BKFC ring after he bested Chad Mendes at the aforementioned BKFC 41 card in April via a split decision.