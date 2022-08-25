"You think you got something on me, then prove it"- Mike Perry explains why he would be the perfect opponent for Jake Paul

Mike Perry is eyeballing Jake Paul as his next opponent.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Perry discussed his sophomore bare-knuckle boxing win at BKFC London

When asked why he called out Jake Paul after his MVP win, Perry said:

"I think it makes a lot of sense. He keeps losing opponents, I always show up for my fights. I have a lot of the attributes that he likes to compete against. UFC fighter, MMA fighter, shorter guy, smaller in weight, tough, and some pople would say stiff or don't move my head. I just beat a titan in combat sports. So you want to soldify yourself?"

Perry continued:

"You want to prove it to yourself and to people? Then box me. You've already sparred me. So you think you got something on me, then prove it. Back it up. Other people are calling for it. The world is commenting on it, tagging him saying where's your response?"

'The Problem Child' is 5-0 with four knockouts and Paul recently indicated he will be fighting in the Fall after coming off of cancelations with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Opponent inked. October is mine. Opponent inked. October is mine.

Mike Perry is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and is firing on all cylinders as of late, it seems.

Mike Perry's path since leaving the UFC

Mike Perry has been going through a good stretch in his career since leaving the UFC after back-to-back defeats.

'Platinum' bested Michael Seals at the inaugural Triad Combat event. The victory came by way of a split decision in November 2021 with Perry besting the former WBC United States Cruiserweight Champion.

Perry would then go on to win his BKFC debut against Julian Lane via unanimous decision at BKFC Knucklemania 2 in February this year. Despite being at a noticeable experience deficit with Lane entering the ring for his tenth bare knuckle clash, Perry seemed to take to things like a duck to water as he knuckled up and toed the line in a seemingly organic manner.

Inhis most recent combative showing, Mike Perry defeated Michael 'Venom' Page at BKFC 27 in Lndon,England. This came about after a high octane collision that encorached into a sudden death sixth round with the former UFC star emerging victorious over the Bellator MMA star.

