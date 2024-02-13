“We have been trying to serve you” - Ryan Garcia trying to drag Bryce Hall to court over alleged non-payment of dues

Ryan Garcia is not interested in any of the social media beef between Sean Strickland and Bryce Hall.

With the former UFC champion engaging in an exchange with the BKFC boxer, Garcia chimed in his response to Hall, but not in relation to the conversation. Garcia quote tweeted a reply to Hall — who accepted Strickland's offer to spar — accusing him of owing his father money.

In his blunt statement, Garcia also claimed his family had been trying to 'serve' Hall for his alleged 'dodging.'

Garcia wrote:

"F*** you, you owe my dad money we have been trying to serve you wassup. Stop dodging for real."

The alleged money owed reportedly stems back to the 2021 'YouTubers vs. TikTokers' influencer boxing event. Garcia's father trained Hall for his main event bout with Austin McBroom, a fight that Hall won by TKO.

Since Ryan Garcia's tweet, Hall has responded, claiming he has attempted to pay the Garcia family for their service, telling 'King Ryan' to respond to his direct messages.

Since the series of messages, Hall has turned his attention from Strickland to Garcia on X/Twitter. Likewise, Strickland has seemingly shifted his attention to Jake Paul after calling out the boxer on his YouTube channel for a sparring session.

Ryan Garcia set to face Devin Haney on April 20

After months of negotiations, old rivals Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will meet once more for the WBC super lightweight belt.

Though never competing professionally, Garcia and Haney fought several times as amateurs, splitting the fights between them. The fight was announced on Feb. 9 despite Garcia's previous statement claiming to desire a matchup with Rolando Romero instead.

The fight will commence in Las Vegas, Nevada with Haney entering the fight as the champion, picking up the title in his last win over Regis Prograis.

Both being 25 years old, Haney enters the fight undefeated at 31-0 with Garcia being 24-1. Garcia's lone loss came at the hands of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in arguably the biggest boxing event of 2023.

Just hours after the fight was confirmed by both sides, the betting lines dropped with Haney as a shockingly large 7-1 favorite.