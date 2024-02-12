“His target audience is children, they don’t buy PPVs” - Sean Strickland reveals UFC’s explanation for disallowing Jake Paul fight

Sean Strickland has made another informal offer to fight Jake Paul.

In his most recent ploy to face the YouTuber turned boxer, Strickland filmed himself in a robe breaking down his thoughts of 'The Problem Child.' Claiming he asked the UFC front office if he could box Paul, Strickland said the promotion had no interest in the influencer boxing business due to Paul's supposed inability to sell tickets.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Strickland said:

"Hunter [Campbell] explained to me that [Jake Paul] sells no fights. When they have fights, they give away tickets. He doesn't make money. His target audience is children, they don't buy pay-per-views. So, a little depressing, because I thought to myself: 'I'll take a payday beating up this f****** man, that sounds easy enough.'"

While Strickland concluded that the UFC would not allow him to engage in a boxing match with Paul, the former middleweight champion proposed a different idea to the influencer boxer.

Strickland continued:

"We all know [I can't box you]. But what we can do [is] you can get in your fancy plane, fly your a** to Vegas and we can have a little pow-wow. Because you know as well as I know what happens in that. I'll do it for free. I don't need a check."

The video offer comes a day after Paul offered to spar Strickland on a live stream for $1 million after a video of the latter's beatdown of the influencer 'Sneako' went viral.

Jake Paul changes background image on X amid Sean Strickland beef

Neither Jake Paul nor Sean Strickland are taking a step back from their heated social media debacle as the influencer boxer has taken their dispute to another level.

After seemingly denying Strickland's offer of a private sparring session in Las Vegas and doubling down on a live-streamed spar in Puerto Rico, Paul changed the image of his profile background on X. The image the boxer now uses is of Strickland's unconscious body from his fight with Alex Pereira.

Though Paul did not issue a direct response from his personal social media accounts, the influencer re-tweeted a statement from the BAVAFA Sports account in retort to Strickland.