Devin Haney snaps, hurls abuse at Ryan Garcia after latter cancels potential boxing match with surprise social media announcement

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia now appear unlikely to fight each other.

After months of back-and-forth on social media, Garcia announced with a Jan. 6 tweet that he was no longer interested in a fight with Haney. Per his statement, Garcia claimed he is now more interested in a matchup with Rolando Romero.

Providing an immediate reaction, Haney quote tweeted his response, accusing Garcia of avoiding him. Agitated, Haney told 'King Ryan' to never mention his name again, followed by an insult.

In his tweet, Garcia claimed that Romero was the 'bigger fight.'

To no surprise, Garcia fired back a quick response to his former opponent. Garcia claimed that Haney "needed" him more after telling the champion to "get 30k PPV buys" against Richardson Hitchins. The lightweight alluded to desiring to settle their rivalry after beating Romero.

Though still one of the biggest stars in the sport, Garcia is no longer undefeated, having just lost to Gervonta Davis — now Abdul Wahid — in 2023. However, Garcia rebounded with a knockout of Oscar Duarte to end the year. Should the fight with Romero materialize, it would likely be Garcia's first professional bout at super lightweight.

Romero, 29, has not fought since claiming the WBA super lightweight title in April 2023. 'Rolly' was previously the promotion's interim lightweight champion before losing to Davis in 2022.

With Haney currently at 31-0 and Garcia right behind him at 24-1, the potential matchup would undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in boxing today.

Who is Devin Haney fighting next?

Already one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, many forget that Devin Haney is still only 25.

Having recently just acquired a championship in a second division, Haney's future remains slightly uncertain. While it appears likely that the champion intends to defend the WBC super lightweight title, an abundance of bigger fights still exist in the lightweight division.

Along with Ryan Garcia, Haney has been linked to Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez.

Haney's future at super lightweight remains unclear, though a title defense against Garcia may be possible in late 2024 should 'King Ryan' defeat Rolando Romero.