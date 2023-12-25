“Welcome to the Ummah brother” - Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ surprise conversion to Islam triggers congratulatory reactions from fighters and fans

Gervonta Davis will enter his next title fight as an Islamic fighter.

To the surprise of many, fellow professional boxer Badou Jack posted a video on X. On December. 24, the social media post regarding the conversion of the WBA lightweight champion began grabbing attention. The post was met with warm replies, as most of the Islamic community welcomed Davis with open arms.

Amongst many others, Jack congratulated the champion in the caption with the common Arabic phrase 'Alhamdulillah,' translated in English to 'all glory to God.'

With most of the comments praising and welcoming him, a sub-section of the community also ridiculed the American's for the decision. Some claimed that his personality would not be a good fit, while others called his conversion an attempt to be like former lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Amongst those pleased to hear the news included UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad. He tweeted about his acceptance of the boxer.

Many fans also commented traditional Arabic phrases. One fan wrote:

"Alhamdulillah. Welcome to the Ummah brother. We ask Allah to keep you steadfast on the siratul mustaqeem."

Check out a few fan reactions to Gervonta Davis converting to Islam below:

"Islam welcomes you Mr. Davis"

"May Allah protect him from evil and guide him towards the best this life and the hereafter has to offer him. Ameen."

"He wanna be Devin so bad"

"Wow what a nice surprise Alhamdulillah"

"Used to be my fav boxer at one point when I was big into boxing. May Allah increase him in guidance"

Who is Gervonta Davis fighting next?

After the biggest win of his career, many have wondered what is next for Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

Despite being one of the most popular boxers with a 29-0 record, he has yet to win an undisputed lightweight title fight or become a unified champion. However, with divisional king Devin Haney leaving the division in 2023, the door has opened for him to begin his reign.

Davis took a major step in his career in April by finishing Ryan Garcia by TKO.

The Marylander has not fought since defeating Garcia, nor has a future opponent been announced. However, his options remain open. A rematch with Garcia has been rumored, as well as a potential bout with either Haney or Shakur Stevenson.

After being promoted to the WBA lightweight champion, the 29-year-old is expected to defend the belt in 2024.