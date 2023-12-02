"The greatest living Americans" - Colby Covington and Donald Trump's wholesome interaction at Mar-a-Lago leaves fans wanting for more

Colby Covington and Donald Trump had a recent interaction at Mar-a-lago and MAGA social media is blowing up.

Rumble aficionados were surely excited by this but many expressed their enthusiasm via X formerly known as Twitter.

The former US president and former UFC interim welterweight champion embracing drew several reactions from X users like @USAChamp69420 who said:

"The greatest living Americans on the planet! 🇺🇸🏆"

Some fan believes that Covington might become the new champion at UFC 296 to close out the calendar year like @Notori6us who stated:

"Take back that belt champ, December 16 AND NEW 🇺🇸🦅"

Several showed commensurate enthusiasm for both proud Americans such as @MikeASperrazza who quipped:

"I stand with @realDonaldTrump . And I root for @ColbyCovMMA in every fight. We need more patriots in this world."

Some were enthusiastic about 'Chaos' but are not quite confident he can dethrone Leon Edwards. This came across from X user @Snoopdave2000 who said:

"I really want Colby to win but Leon’s striking tho? It’s fast , powerful aggressive & complete. Colby is gona get hurt, hopefully not carrying on with broken bones, jaw just to impress the president"

Some Twitter goers were not in partisan alignment with this tweet such as @Boogerbeard1 who stated:

"You're not even America, you communist sympathizer."

Also, many got excited at the prospect of a new champion at 170 pounds. This sentiment was imparted by @BornaRMAZG who quipped:

"LFG! WHAT! People champ is going to maul Edward Scissorhands aka mumble mouth"

Check out the tweet of Covington and Trump's recent meeting below

Colby Covington's pursuit of UFC gold

Donald Trump previously received Covington's interim UFC welterweight title during a White House visit amid the former's tenure as United States president.

Colby Covington defeated Rafael Dos Anjos for the title at UFC 225.

Robbie Lawler then lost to Covington via unanimous decision and would then contend for the lineal 170-pound UFC belt for the first time.

Kamaru Usman stopped Colby Covington in the fifth round of their UFC 245 classic and maintained his grasp on the UFC welterweight belt.

Covington rebounded via TKO victory over Tyron Woodley in his sophomore bid for the belt. However, he again lost to Kamaru Usman, this time through unanimous decision at UFC 268.

Colby Covington got back to the win column in March of 2022, defeating Jorge Masvidal on points to lock in this title shot. Covington's third crack at the lineal welterweight belt comes against Leon Edwards in the UFC 296 main event on December 16th.