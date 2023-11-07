Jorge Masvidal says he and Colby Covington “will see each other” post-court case settlement

The Jorge Masvidal - Colby Covington court case has finally reached a settlement.

The Colby Covington court case has been tied to Masvidal's name for over a year and a half at this point but that could finally be in the past.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' addressed the latest development,\ which has seemingly stopped the litigious component of the relationship. But things seem far from over between Masvidal and Covington if the former has his way.

When talking about the latest on his former roommate/ teammate/ best friend turned arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal said:

"I dont know when but me and Colby are going to see each other at some point. Whether it's cage or I don't know where the **** it's gonna be but we're gonna see each other."

He continued:

"For him lying on my name, for him pressing charges, for everything that he's ******* done, we are going to see each other and it's gonna be fun, man. It's gonna be interesting. I'm going to knock the rest of his ******* teeth out. I already knocked out two of his ******* fake *** teeth out."

Check out the clip of Masvidal on The MMA Hour below:

Jorge Masvidal - Colby Covington court case

In details reported by TMZ, Masvidal initially faced two felonies, but they were dropped as he pled no contest to misdemeanor battery and the plea agreement. Aggravated assault and criminal mischief were the initial charges. There was no stay-away order, and Jorge Masvidal will not serve a day behind bars after facing potentially a decade behind bars earlier in the case.

The March 2022 incident took place in Miami, Florida, outside of Papi Steak. The next UFC welterweight title contender told police that Masvidal struck him twice and that a broken tooth, as well as an alleged brain injury, came as the result of the supposed damage sustained.

Colby Covington bested Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 272 earlier that same month prior to the steakhouse adjacent street attack. The former has not fought since then but readies to contend for Leon Edwards' welterweight title at UFC 296 before the end of the year.