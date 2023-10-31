Leon Edwards' gym calls Ian Garry a “nomad,” hints he was kicked out for not being a team player

Ian Garry and Leon Edwards join the tradition of high-level fighters who have reached a crossroads as training partners where they must go their separate ways.

Both welterweights have respective bouts booked for this looming UFC 296 card. Edwards will be defending his 170-pound UFC title against Colby Covington. Conversely, Garry will be testing skills with Vicente Luque on that December 16 night.

Garry also gets in work at Kill Cliff, and it looks like he'll be spending a lot more time there per recent events.

In a statement to The Independent, Team Renegade stated:

"Sometimes the coaches allow fighters to come in from the outside, but this is very much a privilege and not the norm. If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance."

It further read:

"Ian Garry’s more nomadic approach to preparation has given him great results, but it’s not in line with what we are creating at Team Renegade. This has nothing to do with one specific fighter or a specific coach."

Ian Garry and Leon Edwards' recent drama

This whole situation came to light a few days ago as Ian Garry spoke to The Independent about his exodus from the Birmingham-based team. Garry said:

"Leon and his head coach had an issue with me training on the mats and recently have asked me not to train there. Because, ‘Leon doesn’t want any insecurities or doubts on his own mats, within the gym,’ which I don’t fully understand."

He continued:

"I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: ‘Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities."

That comment from Garry set things off, and the earlier Team Renegade statement was a retort to Garry's volleys.

As of this writing, Garry is ranked at number ten and steadily rising the ranks as he faces number nine UFC welterweight Luque next.