UFC 296 tickets: Prices, how to buy, venue, start time and everything you need to know

UFC 296 will cap the organization’s busy schedule for the year 2023. The UFC has had an amazing year with several title changes and noteworthy fights. UFC 296 is a promising card that has the potential to give a perfect send-off to 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the venue, ticket prices, start time and more.

UFC 296 PPV event will take place on December 16, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, USA. The Arena has a capacity for 20,000 attendees. Tickets for the event will go on sale from October 20, 2023 on T-Mobile Arena’s official website.

Fans can also purchase the tickets directly from UFC’s official website. Ticket pricing has not been revealed at the time of this article’s publishing. UFC fans willing to shell out some extra money can also avail the VIP Experience packages for the event that include premium seating, reserved seats at the ceremonial weigh-ins and a lot more.

A total of 10 fights for the event have been announced so far. Prelims will kick off at 5:00 PM PST while the main card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM PST. Fans in the UK can watch the prelims from 11:30 PM GMT while the main card will start at 2:00 AM GMT for them. Meanwhile, UFC fans in India will have set their alarms at 5:30 AM IST to watch the Prelims. They can enjoy the main card from 7:30 AM IST.

UFC 296 will feature some of the most exciting fights of the year

UFC 296 PPV event will be headlined by the title fight between reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former interim UFC champion Colby Covington. Edwards is coming off the first defence of his title against his predecessor Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Covington’s activity has significantly reduced in recent years. He last competed against former teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in March 2022.

In the co-main event, Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt the first defence of his title against former foe Brandon Royval. The duo met each other in August 2021 when Pantoja defeated Royval via submission due to a rear-naked choke.

The event will feature a much-anticipated welterweight showdown between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. The outcome of this fight will most likely determine the next challenger for the 170lbs title.

Meanwhile, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will attempt to stop his six-fight losing skid and get back in the winning column with a potential win over Paddy Pimblett on the main card.

The bout line-up for the preliminary card has not been announced yet. As a result, the card may undergo a few changes in the days to come.