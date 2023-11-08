When will Dreamville 2024 take place? Tickets, prices, and more 

A fortnight has passed since the announcement of Dreamville 2024 dates which are Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. While the headlining acts are still under wraps, it's never too early for festival enthusiasts to get a head start on their plans.

Every spring, Raleigh comes alive with the eagerly awaited Dreamville Festival, a dynamic open-air music celebration meticulously curated by the globally acclaimed hip-hop sensation J. Cole and his Dreamville team.

Every year, the Dreamville Festival gathers music lovers from all over, including local folks and visitors, for an awesome celebration of live music.

The first Dreamville festival was held in 2018 and since then it has been a significant annual event in North Carolina.

It is held in the beautiful Dorothea Dix Park, which is a huge 300-acre park in Raleigh. J. Cole, the festival's organizer, often brings in his favorite musicians to perform.

Beyond music, the festival also gives a platform to local small businesses, artists, mural painters, shops, and community groups, giving a real sense of Raleigh's lively culture and the good things the city has to offer.

Based on the ticket prices from last year, fans should anticipate general admission tickets to start at around $249 in the Dreamville 2024.

Furthermore, GA + packages could likely commence at $499, junior varsity VIP packages at $749, varsity VIP packages at $999, and the most valuable player VIP packages at $1499.

Presale tickets (General Admission Passes) were available from November 7, and the general public sale kicks off on Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. ET.

Dreamville 2024 Ticket Prices: What and Whom to Expect

Barring any significant changes from the previous year, it's a reasonable assumption that this year's prices will remain consistent.

The GA+ package in Dreamville 2024 offers everything included in general admission, and in addition, it provides access to the GA+ Shaded Forest Lounge and exclusive GA+ restrooms.

The 2-Day JV VIP Ticket and varsity VIP packages for Dreamville 2024 provide access to Dorothea Dix Park for both Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. You'll savor live music on two stages in the picturesque Dorothea Dix Park.

Choose the VIP package for an array of enticing perks. You'll receive a stylish Dreamville 2024 Hat and a trendy Bandana.

You'll relish the Premium Viewing Deck for a great view of performances and enjoy exclusive access to the Super VIP Bar and Lounge Area, for a truly deluxe festival experience.

Moreover, during the Dreamville 2024, you can indulge in a diverse array of culinary offerings from local chefs and restaurants, accommodating dietary preferences like vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Anticipation Builds for Dreamville 2024 Lineup Announcement: About artists

One thing is for sure, though; the experience is sure to justify the cost of admission, particularly considering J. Cole's talent for assembling exceptional lineups.

The lineup for Dreamville 2024 is set to be unveiled early next year. Following this year's headliners like Usher, Burna Boy, and the dynamic duo of J. Cole and Drake, we can anticipate another star-studded cast.

A case in point is Dreamville 2023, where headliner Drake brought numerous special guests, and artists like Burna Boy, J.I.D., Ari Lennox, and Summer Walker delivered remarkable performances. The same energy is anticipated for Dreamville 2024.