Dreamville fest, which took place on April 1 and April 2, 2023, at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, witnessed several entertaining and memorable moments for fans. Amongst them was an iconic performance by R&B singer Usher, and an even more iconic April fools prank pulled by him.

Videos of the singer welcoming Beyonce on stage as a prank are now doing the rounds on the internet and drawing hilarious reactions from social media users.

In the viral video, Usher can be seen on stage as he stops his performance and invites Beyonce on stage. Understandably, the crowd starts going bananas while Usher looks towards his festival staff with confused expressions.

In a hot minute, Usher returns to the mic and announces it was an April fools prank, to which the crowd is seen laughing and applauding.

Netizens say Usher's prank was worth all the money

As Usher pulled the prank on the audience, netizens took to Twitter, with several people saying that the crowd got their money's worth because of the prank. Many even admitted that they did not see it coming:

Other than pulling a good prank, the R&B singer's performance at Dreamville fest is being termed as the standout performance at the event. He even sang his new single, GLU.

Meanwhile, during an interview at Dreamville fest, Lil Durk stated that he had been collaborating with J. Cole. The statement came at a time when AI-generated content was doing the rounds on the internet and recently, a clip of Lil Durk and J Cole went viral.

While fans were initially skeptical and thought it was a prank, they are now anticipating a hit collaboration from the two hip-hop celebrities.

All you need to know about R&B singer Usher

For the uninitiated, Usher is an American R&B singer, who was born in Dallas, Texas, on October 14, 1978.

He is popular for songs like OMG, Yeah!, and DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love, among others. The 44-year-old singer also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with 10.8 million followers on Instagram. Usher has also won two Grammy Awards for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2002 and 2003.

The singer's 2004 album, Confessions, established him as one of the bestselling musical artists and at the time, and his songs were also on the Billboard Hot 100 number one singles. Notably, the singer joined R&B local quintet when he was just 10 years old, and from there, he began his career in the music industry.

