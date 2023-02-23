“There’s no detail spared”: Usher gushes about BLACKPINK’s Atlanta concert and how it inspired his Las Vegas residency

BLACKPINK’s ongoing detailed concerts have given fans everything -- from incredible outfits and intriguing on-stage storytelling to stage props -- which have left American singer-songwriter Usher raving about the hit Korean girl group in a recent interview with GQ.

Usher, who has several classic hits such as DJ Got Us Fallin in Love and Numb under his belt, attended the Pink Venom singers’ Atlanta concert of their BORN PINK World Tour. The 44-year-old was apparently enamored by the group's large-scale concert and its every minute detail.

He gushed over how “amazing” it was to GQ, stating:

“I literally went to a BLACKPINK concert in Atlanta, and I was like, man! I’m goofy! I’m looking like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync—there’s no detail spared. I loved that.”

Usher talks about BLACKPINK’s concert inspiring him to upgrade his My Way - The Las Vegas Residency

K-pop’s biggest girl group, BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour's reviews have largely been positive, as it brought out the best in terms of stages, setlists, outfits, lighting, among other things. The Atlanta concert, in particular, was so enchanting that Usher seems to have become a Blink.

In a GQ interview published on February 22, Usher opened up about attending BLACKPINK’s Atlanta concert with his two sons in November last year, stating he was so captivated by the many creative at the BORN PINK concert that he is now inspired to “maintain a similar standard of excellence” for his My Way - The Las Vegas Residency, wrote Hunter Harris.

The Numb singer mentioned that his Las Vegas residency explicitly caters for the female gaze. It is almost like an escape for women to “really enjoy themselves” throughout the show. Among the many defining moments that make up his concert, one segment is of bringing the st*ip clubs of Atlanta to Las Vegas:

“I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for. They’ve been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems. They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend… They want to be able to really get away and have an experience.”

Blinkforl | FAN ACCOUNT @BIinkforI I just love the hardwork and attention BLACKPINK put into their music and concerts to the point where even artists like Usher takes inspiration from them I just love the hardwork and attention BLACKPINK put into their music and concerts to the point where even artists like Usher takes inspiration from them ❤️ https://t.co/6pBJvpKCCF

A concert residency is a string of 10 or more concerts performed in one place. Usher’s My Way - The Las Vegas Residency is currently underway at Dolby Live inside Park MGM. They will continue throughout July and then pick up in October. The singer recently added six new dates for June and nine new dates for October as well.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also currently on their BORN PINK World Tour. The girl group kicked off in October last year from South Korea, and has already performed 14 concerts in North America and 10 in Europe last year.

Since January 2023, the girl group has performed seven shows in Asia and will begin touring again in March for the remaining nine Asian shows. They will then move to Mexico, Singapore, China, Thailand, Japan, and Australia until June.

