Usher Las Vegas Residency new dates 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues and more 

Rapper Usher Raymond recently announced 15 more dates for his 2023 Las Vegas Residency. The My Way Las Vegas residency is scheduled to take place from February 24 to October 28, with the inclusion of the new dates.

The artist made the announcement regarding the new dates, which are spread across the months of June and October, via a post on their official Instagram page. The caption read:

"Yeah man…It’s that time again! VEGAS, I’m back! By popular demand, I’ve added 15 NEW shows to my Vegas Residency through October 2023! Tickets go on sale this Saturday 2/25 at 10 am PT. Get yours early in the fan presale starting Weds at 10 am PT."

Tickets for the shows will be available from February 25, 2023 at 10 am PT. Fan presales will begin on February 22, 10 am PT, and continue till February 24, 10 pm PT. To gain access to the presale, fans will need to text (404) 737-1821 to join Usher’s community and proceed from there.

Citibank Cardholder Presale began on February 21, at 10 am PT and will continue till February 24, 10 pm PT. Members can access the presale through the Citi Entertainment program.

MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster subscriber presales will start on February 23, 10 am PT and go on until February 24, 10 pm PT.

General tickets are priced at $79 plus processing fees. A limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also being sold for each of the shows.

Usher to support underprivileged youth with revenue from the residency

Live Nation @LiveNation YEAH! @Usher is adding new shows to his My Way Vegas Residency this June and October at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday at 10am PT here livemu.sc/3xseyia YEAH! @Usher is adding new shows to his My Way Vegas Residency this June and October at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday at 10am PT here livemu.sc/3xseyia https://t.co/8RBVtcKIZ5

Usher and MGM have teamed up to donate $1 from the sale of every ticket to the rapper's foundation, Usher's New Look (UNL), which works to support underprivileged youth by providing them with access to education and information through awareness programs based on a peer-to-peer support model.

UNL was founded by Usher in 1999, while he was still in the nascent stages of his career.

The full list of dates for every month are as follows:

February: 24 and 25

March: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18

April: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29

June: 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 28, and 29

July: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, and 15

October 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28

All shows will be taking place at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More about Usher's Las Vegas Residency

Usher launched the Las Vegas Residency in celebration of his 1997 album, My Way, which propelled the rapper to stardom with its commercial success, debuting at number 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was also a chart-topper on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Speaking about the residency in an exclusive interview with You Know I Got Soul, the rapper had the following to say:

"I am shocked and excited about the way people are showing up the way they are and it’s sold out and people are enjoying those older songs."

The 2023 residency represents the second year of the Las Vegas residency and is the 27-year anniversary of the My Way album. It is set to be the largest residency in the artist's career so far.

Poll : 0 votes