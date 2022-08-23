Usher Las Vegas Residency 2023: Dates, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

American R&B singer Usher has announced a Las Vegas residency for 2023. The residency will take place at the custom-designed stage Dolby Live at MGM Park, which accommodates about 5,200 people. The artist will perform songs spanning throughout his career including Love in This Club, OMG, You Make Me Wanna…, My Boo, and U Remind Me.

The DJ Got Us Falling in Love singer is currently doing shows for his ongoing residency, which will continue till October. Limited tickets for the 2022 shows are available on the artist’s website.

Usher Las Vegas Residency 2023 Tickets

The presale for 2023 residency shows will begin on August 24 at 10 am PT. The presale code can be accessed by texting on (404) 737-1821. Citi card members will get access to the presale from August 23 at 10 am PT. Meanwhile, MGM Rewards will give access to their presale during the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale on August 25 from 10 am PT until 10 pm PT.

General on-sale tickets will be available to the public from August 26 at 10 am PT. A fan presale will kick off on August 24 at 10 am PT through August 25 at 10 pm PT.

The general ticket prices for the 2023 shows begin at $79, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show.

Usher Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates

Check out the dates for Usher's residency:

March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

June 2023: 28

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

$1 from every ticket purchased for the 2023 shows will be donated to the singer's charitable program New Look Inc. A statement described the foundation’s mission as:

“Founded in 1999, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. "

The statement further added, noting:

"UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provide access, awareness, and empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions.”

Usher’s 2023 Las Vegas residency will take place in partnership with Rémy Martin. The after party of the residency will be open to people of 21 years and over. It will feature Usher, DJ Mars, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Keith Thomas in an intimate setting. The artist is also likely to release new music before the year ends.

Usher announced headliner at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

Global Citizen ⭕ @GlblCtzn ) 🗓 Mark your calendars because #GlobalCitizenFestival is BACK! We are once again gathering artists, leaders, changemakers, and Global Citizens from all around the world starting now to take action and lead change.

Earlier this month, the singer was revealed as the headliner for the Global Citizen Festival. The artist will perform at Ghana's Black Star Square on September 24 alongside SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Tems. The New York show will feature artists including Metallica, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía among others.

Till date, the artist has won several accolades, including eight GRAMMY Awards and also emerged as Billboard's #1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s, #2 most successful artist of the 2000s, and one of the best-selling artists in American music history, according to the RIAA.

