Dreamville festival, the annual outdoor weekend music festival held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, is back with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to be held from April 1 to April 2, 2023.

The 2023 edition of the festival was announced on the festival's official Instagram page. American rapper and hip-hop record producer J. Cole launched the festival in 2018.

Tickets for the two-day festival are on sale now on the official website of the festival, www.dreamvillefest.com. General tickets are priced at $249.99 plus processing fees. General+ tickets are priced at $549.99 plus processing fees.

VIP JV tickets are priced at $749.99 plus processing fees. VIP Varsity tickets are priced at $999.99 plus processing fees. VIP MVP tickets are priced at $1499.99 plus processing fees. Shuttle prices from downtown are priced at $20, while parking charges at the venue are $30.

Usher, J. Cole, and Drake to headline Dreamville 2023

On Day 1, the Dreamville Festival will be headlined by Usher, the American R&B singer-songwriter best known for his albums 8701 and Confessions, the latter of which won the artist the award for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

On Day 2, J. Cole, the rapper and co-founder of the festival, will be the headliner, accompanied by Canadian rapper Drake. J. Cole is best known for his album, Revenge of the Dreamers III, which debuted as the chart topper on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release on July 5, 2019.

The full line-up for Dreamville 2023 is given below:

Day 1, April 1, 2023:

USHER

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

SiR

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Day 2, April 2, 2023:

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

Bas

Waka Flaka Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben Vincent

More about the artists at Dreamville 2023

Courtney Shanade Salter, better known by her stage name Ari Lennox, was the first artist to sign up to J. Cole's Dreamville Records and gained prominence with her single, Pressure, which was released on September 10, 2021.

Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques is a Jamaican rapper who specializes in the country's dancehall genre of music, which emerged from popular entertainment spots of the same name in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Sean Paul is best known for his album, The Trinity, which was an international success, debuting at number 5 on the Billboard 200 as well as the French SNEP album charts.

Jessica Reyez is a Canadian singer-songwriter who broke into the music scene with her debut EP, Kiddo, winning the Breakthrough Artist award at the 2018 Juno Awards. The singer followed it up with her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, which was released on March 27, 2020. The album received critical acclaim upon its release, peaking at the number 13 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name Ayra Starr, achieved her musical career with the eponymously titled EP, Ayra Starr, released on January 22, 2021. The EP received critical acclaim upon release, becoming the chart topper on the album charts of Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Gambia.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter followed it up with her debut album,19 & Dangerous, on August 6, 2021. The album received critical acclaim upon its release, and became the first album by a female singer to become a chart topper at the Nigerian Top 50 album charts.

