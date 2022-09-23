Jessie Reyez UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced three UK tour dates for 2023. Fans will be able to see the artist perform in Birmingham, London, and Manchester in January of next year. The UK leg of the tour, dubbed the Yessie tour in support of her second album of the same name, will begin on January 28, 2023, and end on January 31, 2023. Jessie Reyez released the album earlier this week on Friday, September 16.

After the album's release, the singer posted on Instagram, writing:

“The day is finally here. I feel like I’ve had to take a s**t for f**king months and I finally found relief. Yessie. Out Now.”

Presale tickets for the UK tour are already available. Tickets for the same will go on general sale on Ticketmaster on September 23 at 7:00 pm BST. Each tour ticket is available from £24.00 each.

Jessie Reyez UK Tour 2023 dates

Doing great things bitch @Jessiereyez UK/EU dates have been added to The YESSIE Tour. Tix drop on Sept 23rd OR you can get them early here 🦦: shopuk.jessiereyez.com UK/EU dates have been added to The YESSIE Tour. Tix drop on Sept 23rd OR you can get them early here 🦦: shopuk.jessiereyez.com https://t.co/OA7eeRDRyJ

The following are the new UK dates:

January 28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

January 29 – Manchester, Academy 2

January 31 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jessie Reyez had earlier announced her US tour dates, which will kick off on October 13 in Miami, Florida at The Oasis and will conclude on December 4 in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom.

October 13 – Miami, FL – The Oasis

October 15 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

October 16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

October 18 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

October 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

October 20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

October 25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

October 27 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

October 28 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

October 30 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre

October 31 – Vancouver, BC at The Orpheum

November 02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot

November 03 – Denver, CO at Summit

November 06 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore

November 08 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues

November 11 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

November 13 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore

November 14 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore

November 16 – Charlotte, NC at Underground at The Fillmore

November 17 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues

November 19 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle

November 20 – Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl

November 22 – Boston, MA at House of Blues

November 26 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS

November 28 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY

December 02 – New Haven, CT at Toad’s Place

December 04 – New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom

Jessie Reyez released her sophomore album, Yessie

Last week, the artist dropped her sophomore album, Yessie, via FMLY/Island Records. Additionally, she released a Vevo Sessions live performance of her song Only One. The 11-track release includes a single titled Forever featuring 6lack. 6lack has previously appeared on Imported with Reyez. Five songs from the album were produced by Tim Suby. Calvin Harris also produced a song titled Tito's. The album concludes with a bi-lingual English-Spanish track, Adios Amor.

More about Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez, whose original name is Jessica Reyez, is a Canadian singer and songwriter. In 2016, she released a single titled Figures which peaked at number 58 on the Canadian Hot 100 in 2017 and was certified triple platinum by Music Canada and platinum by the RIAA. The following year, in 2017, she released an EP called Kiddo, which received four nominations at the 2018 Juno Awards in the Breakthrough Artist category. In 2018, she released her follow-up EP titled Being Human in Public.

The song won R&B or Soul Recording of the Year at the 2019 Juno Awards and was also nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Reyez also won the R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for Feel it Too with Tory Lanez and Tainy, at the 2020 Juno Awards. She has collaborated with artists including Calvin Harris, Kehlani, Dua Lipa, and Normani. In 2020, she released her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, to widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far