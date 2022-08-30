Jessie Reyez 2022 Tour: Dates, presale, tickets, where to buy and more

Canadian singer and songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced a US Fall 2022 tour in support of her second album Yessie. The Yessie tour will kick off in Miami on October 13 and will wrap up on December 4 in New York. The artist will also make stops in Salt Lake City, Denver followed by a trek through the Midwest circuit that includes Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit.
Reyez will then head to the East Coast for shows in Philadelphia, Silver Spring, Maryland, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Jessie will perform in Orlando, Atlanta, and Nashville before heading back to the Northeast to play in Boston, Montreal, and Toronto at the end of the month.
The tour will conclude with two final concerts in December in New Haven, Connecticut on December 2 and at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on December 4.
Jessie Reyez 2022 Tour Tickets
Tickets for Jessie Reyez's tour will be available on August 30 at 10 am via an artist pre-sale. The artist pre-sale requires a code that fans can access by texting on (416) 639-1868. A pre-sale for Citi card holders will start on the same day. The Spotify presale will go live on August 31 at 10 am PT. The Live Nation presale will open on August 31 at 10 am and require the code "Applause." The general public tickets will go on sale from September 2 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster.
Jessie Reyez 2022 Tour Dates
- October 13 – Miami, FL – The Oasis
- October 15 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
- October 16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
- October 18 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
- October 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
- October 20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
- October 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
- October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- October 25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
- October 27 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic
- October 28 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
- October 30 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre
- October 31 – Vancouver, BC at The Orpheum
- November 02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot
- November 03 – Denver, CO at Summit
- November 06 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore
- November 08 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues
- November 11 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore
- November 13 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore
- November 14 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore
- November 16 – Charlotte, NC at Underground at The Fillmore
- November 17 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues
- November 19 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle
- November 20 – Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl
- November 22 – Boston, MA at House of Blues
- November 26 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS
- November 28 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY
- December 02 – New Haven, CT at Toad’s Place
- December 04 – New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom
More about Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez’s sophomore album is scheduled for release on September 16 via FMLY / Island Records. The artist recently released her brand new track titled Mutual Friend.
Jessie Reyez has given out several hits, including her 2016 single Figures. The single peaked at number 58 on the Canadian Hot 100 in 2017 and was certified triple Platinum by Music Canada and Platinum by the RIAA. In 2017, she released her EP, Kiddo, which brought her four nominations at the 2018 Juno Awards, where she won in the Breakthrough Artist category.
In 2018, she released her follow-up EP titled Being Human in Public. The EP won R&B/Soul Recording of The Year at the 2019 Juno Awards and was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. On March 27, 2020, her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us was released to critical acclaim and ranked at number 13 on the US Billboard 200.