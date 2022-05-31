Kehlani Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Kehlani has announced an extension of her tour dates supporting her recently released album Blue Water Road. Earlier this month, the singer had announced a 43-day tour across venues in North America and Europe.

Her recently-announced dates covering next January will feature the singer touring across Auckland and New Zealand, followed by Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

A Live Nation presale runs from 11.00 AM AEST from June 1 until 8.00 AM on June 3. The general sale of the tickets will be available from 9.00 AM on June 3. Tickets for the Auckland and Perth shows will be available through Ticketmaster and other venues through Live Nation.

Kehlani Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022 dates

Kehlani @Kehlani



SEE YOU ON TOUR



TICKETS OFFICIALLY AVAILABLE NOW!



directed by me

shot by

edited and colored by @GC_Phoenix i need the rage. @Rico_nastyy needs to chill. you…need us both.SEE YOU ON TOURTICKETS OFFICIALLY AVAILABLE NOW! kehlani.com/tour directed by meshot by @GC_Phoenix edited and colored by i need the rage. @Rico_nastyy needs to chill. you…need us both. SEE YOU ON TOUR TICKETS OFFICIALLY AVAILABLE NOW! kehlani.com/tour directed by meshot by @GC_Phoenix edited and colored by @GC_Phoenix https://t.co/VPgN6AM9ua

January 20 – Auckland, Spark Arena

January 25 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

January 27 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 29 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

January 31 – Perth, Metro City

Earlier this month, the artist announced a 43-date tour, with the first leg of the tour beginning in North America followed by Europe.

The tour will commence on July 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina. It will include cities including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Honolulu, Hawaii, followed by the European leg of the tour.

Kehlani will be supported by Rico Nasty on the first leg of the tour, while Destin Conrad will join her for the entire duration.

More about the artist's Blue Water Road album

Blue Water Road is the artist's third studio album and was released through Atlantic Records and TSNMI on April 29, 2022. The album features guest appearances from Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat.

The album primarily features R&B and orchestral pop genres. Originally, the songs were meant for the deluxe version of their previous album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't (2020).

However, the singer felt the songs would be better on a separate album. The official trailer of the album was released on September 14, with the artist releasing a single from the album Altar the next day.

The second single from the album was released on February 24, 2022, followed by the album's third single, Up at Night, which was released on March 24, featuring Justin Bieber.

In late April, Kehlani revealed that they would release a three-part docuseries titled Blue Water Road Trip. The fourth single of the album Everything was released along with the album on April 29, 2022.

Kehlani confirms relationship with 070 Shake

Last year, the singer came out as a lesbian and confirmed her relationship with singer 070 Shake through music. The couple released a music video for Melt from Kehlani's new album Blue Water Road on May 25.

In the video, the two singers can be seen kissing each other, clicking pictures, and making each other laugh. Earlier in April, the singer spoke about her relationship in an interview with a news outlet stating that the couple celebrated their seven-month anniversary at a beach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far