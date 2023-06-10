Meet Burna Boy, the Nigerian rapper who performed in opening ceremony of 2023 Champions League final and supports Manchester City’s rivals 

Burna Roy, the performer in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 100, is a Grammy winner. He took charge of entertaining fans ahead of the clash at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Roy's real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulo. He was born in River State, Nigeria. Apart from winning the Grammy, the 31-year-old has been nominated for the award six times.

Despite growing up as a kid who was in massive love with football, Roy decided to pursue a career in music. The choice has certainly paid him off, as he has had an illustrious career. His first album L.I.F.E released in 2013, and he has been pursuing a career in the industry for a decade now.

About his appearance at the Champions League final, the Manchester City supporter told FourFourTwo:

“As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UCL! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final.

"Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!”

Manchester City could create history by winning Champions League final against Inter

Manchester City's Champions League final against Inter Milan started in far from an ideal manner. The Cityzens failed to play with their usual rhythm and their talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was subbed off in the 36th minute.

The Cityzens, though, opened the scoring at the Ataturk Stadium after some arduous work. Spanish midfielder Rodri netted in the 68th minute to give Pep Guardiola's side the lead.

If Inter do not respond, City will win their first Champions League trophy. They will also win the continental treble, as Guardiola and Co. have already won the FA Cup and Premier League. That will make them only the second English side - after Manchester United (1998-99) - to accomplish the coveted feat.

