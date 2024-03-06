Everything you need to know about Zayn Malik's new album

Zayn Malik took to social media earlier today, March 6, to announce his highly anticipated fourth studio album (fan-dubbed Z4). The new album will follow up on his 2021 project, Nobody Is Listening.

Zayn posted a trailer for his upcoming album, which found him leaving a message to his fans, explaining what this new project would aim to deliver. It appears that the singer will be taking a more personal approach thematically by focusing solely on himself and his music, where he states:

"It's just me writing this. I didn't want anybody else to be in between me and the music, and the people listening to it."

Expand Tweet

Zayn has yet to confirm the release date, tracklist, or project's title, but fans are hoping to hear more from the singer as the trailer appears to hint at an album drop later this year. The singer captioned his social media posts to include a link from where fans can pre-add or pre-save the upcoming project on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Everything we know about Zayn Malik's fourth studio album

From the trailer, it's clear that Zayn wants to make it clear amongst his fanbase and the broader audience of his new album, which delves into themes of personal struggles. He wishes for the people listening to get an insight into who "Zayn Malik" is as a person.

Screenshot of the "pre-save" links for Apple Music and Spotify from Zayn Malik's link tree (Image via https://presave.umusic.com/zayn)

It looks like two of the main themes this project will delve into are Zayn's ambitions and fears. He states how the project has to feel "raw" and personal to the listeners for them to connect with what he's saying. The trailer finally ends with a 6-second preview of a song from the upcoming album, where Zayn can be heard singing:

"If I told you I loved you, would you say that it's fu*ked up"

Rolling Stones Magazine confirmed in an exclusive report that Zayn will be co-producing the upcoming album with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. It seems Zayn is ready to explore new sonic and vocal territories, given Cobb's fascination with mixing live instrumentation into his productions.

(L-R) Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton accept the award for Best Country Album for "Starting Over" onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cobb spoke about the artist and the upcoming album as well, saying it sounds like a creation of Zayn's own universe. He went on to state:

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph, and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans.”

Along with the project, Zayn Malik will also be hosting a new website as his "official store" for fans to purchase merchandise and other associated artifacts from the upcoming album.

Expand Tweet

The website is currently still under development, but fans can visit the link to register their email addresses. Once registered, they would receive an official confirmation on the day the official store launches. The store currently states the upcoming album as "Assignment 4," with director credits provided to Zayn Malik. The album's official logo can also be seen on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

(L-R) Pharrell Williams, Sidney Toledano, Rita Ora and Zayn Malik attend the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The untitled upcoming project marks Zayn's first release under his new record label, Mercury Records, which adds to the anticipation that's building around his new album.

Most recently, Malik was seen attending the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, along with Pharrell Williams, Sidney Toledano, and Rita Ora.