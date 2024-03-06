Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen's new album

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi perform onstage during 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On March 2, Bruce Springsteen announced that he would be releasing a new "Greatest Hits" album next month. The singer to social media to post the album's official artwork which confirms that the tracklist will compile songs from 1973 - 2020.

The first slide of the post is the official cover art, which features a young Bruce Springsteen. However, the second slide provides the entire list of tracks that will be included in the album like Badlands, Human Touch, and more.

His caption confirms that the album will be titled Best of Bruce Springsteen, and will be delivered to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on April 19, 2024. The caption went on to state:

"Listen to his career-spanning works digitally as an expanded 31-song collection or on physical formats as an 18-track set across 2 LPs or 1 CD."

Along with the digital copies, it appears that Springsteen has also prepared physical editions for the upcoming album, with vinyl and CDs.

The official tracklists for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming 'Greatest Hits' album

The Best of Bruce Springsteen album will drop in less than two months and aims to take fans through all of the singer's best records for the past four decades.

The album will arrive as an 18-track record for physical copies (Vinyl/CD), with the entire tracklist divided into four sides. The digital expanded version, however, will bring the total number of records on this album up to 31.

Screenshot of Bruce&#039;s album announcement taken from his official Instagram account (Image via Instagram/@springsteen)
Screenshot of Bruce's album announcement taken from his official Instagram account (Image via Instagram/@springsteen)

The following songs will be included in the Best of Bruce Springsteen physical copies:

Side A:

Growin’ Up

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Born To Run

Thunder Road

Side B:

Badlands

Hungry Heart

Atlantic City

Dancing In The Dark

Born In The U.S.A

Side C:

Brilliant Disguise

Human Touch

Streets Of Philadelphia

The Ghost Of Tom Joad

Side D:

Secret Garden

The Rising

Girls In Their Summer Clothes

Hello Sunshine

Letter To You

Screenshot of Bruce&#039;s 31-track digital album &#039;pre-order&#039; tracklist taken from iTunes store (Image via Apple Music)
Screenshot of Bruce's 31-track digital album 'pre-order' tracklist taken from iTunes store (Image via Apple Music)

The following tracks will be included as part of the official 31-song tracklist for the Digital (Expanded Edition) album, as seen on Apple Music's pre-order screen, for Best of Bruce Springsteen:

  1. Growin’ Up
  2. Spirit In The Night
  3. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
  4. 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)
  5. Born To Run
  6. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  7. Thunder Road
  8. Badlands
  9. Prove It All Night
  10. The River
  11. Hungry Heart
  12. Atlantic City
  13. Glory Days
  14. Dancing In The Dark
  15. Born In The U.S.A
  16. Brilliant Disguise
  17. Tougher Than The Rest
  18. Human Touch
  19. If I Should Fall Behind
  20. Living Proof
  21. Streets Of Philadelphia
  22. The Ghost Of Tom Joad
  23. Secret Garden
  24. The Rising
  25. Long Time Comin
  26. Girls In Their Summer Clothes
  27. The Wrestler
  28. We Take Care Of Our Own
  29. Hello Sunshine
  30. Ghosts
  31. Letter To You

As the singer gears up for his album release, Springsteen is also set to embark on a UK/Ireland and European tour, along with the E Street Band. The group will also be seen stopping for a two-night concert stay at the Wembley Stadium in London this July.

