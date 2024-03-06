Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen's new album

On March 2, Bruce Springsteen announced that he would be releasing a new "Greatest Hits" album next month. The singer to social media to post the album's official artwork which confirms that the tracklist will compile songs from 1973 - 2020.

The first slide of the post is the official cover art, which features a young Bruce Springsteen. However, the second slide provides the entire list of tracks that will be included in the album like Badlands, Human Touch, and more.

His caption confirms that the album will be titled Best of Bruce Springsteen, and will be delivered to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on April 19, 2024. The caption went on to state:

"Listen to his career-spanning works digitally as an expanded 31-song collection or on physical formats as an 18-track set across 2 LPs or 1 CD."

Along with the digital copies, it appears that Springsteen has also prepared physical editions for the upcoming album, with vinyl and CDs.

The official tracklists for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming 'Greatest Hits' album

The Best of Bruce Springsteen album will drop in less than two months and aims to take fans through all of the singer's best records for the past four decades.

The album will arrive as an 18-track record for physical copies (Vinyl/CD), with the entire tracklist divided into four sides. The digital expanded version, however, will bring the total number of records on this album up to 31.

Screenshot of Bruce's album announcement taken from his official Instagram account (Image via Instagram/@springsteen)

The following songs will be included in the Best of Bruce Springsteen physical copies:

Side A:

Growin’ Up

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Born To Run

Thunder Road

Side B:

Badlands

Hungry Heart

Atlantic City

Dancing In The Dark

Born In The U.S.A

Side C:

Brilliant Disguise

Human Touch

Streets Of Philadelphia

The Ghost Of Tom Joad

Side D:

Secret Garden

The Rising

Girls In Their Summer Clothes

Hello Sunshine

Letter To You

Screenshot of Bruce's 31-track digital album 'pre-order' tracklist taken from iTunes store (Image via Apple Music)

The following tracks will be included as part of the official 31-song tracklist for the Digital (Expanded Edition) album, as seen on Apple Music's pre-order screen, for Best of Bruce Springsteen:

Growin’ Up Spirit In The Night Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) Born To Run Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Thunder Road Badlands Prove It All Night The River Hungry Heart Atlantic City Glory Days Dancing In The Dark Born In The U.S.A Brilliant Disguise Tougher Than The Rest Human Touch If I Should Fall Behind Living Proof Streets Of Philadelphia The Ghost Of Tom Joad Secret Garden The Rising Long Time Comin Girls In Their Summer Clothes The Wrestler We Take Care Of Our Own Hello Sunshine Ghosts Letter To You

As the singer gears up for his album release, Springsteen is also set to embark on a UK/Ireland and European tour, along with the E Street Band. The group will also be seen stopping for a two-night concert stay at the Wembley Stadium in London this July.