Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign sit down with Big Boy to talk about Vultures, Yeezy, and more

On March 15, 2024, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign sat down for an exclusive 80-minute interview with Big Boy. The interview was uploaded to BigBoyTV two days later on March 17, 2024.

The duo (¥$) released the first volume of their 3-project collaboration, Vultures 1, on February 10, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Charts.

Last week on March 13, Carnival (the 12th single of the album) was announced as the No.1 single in the world, making Ye the only artist to be recognised for this award in three separate decades.

Ye and Ty had hot takes during their discussions revolving around religion, the music industry, and his family. Ty also recounted how they both came together to create Vultures 1 and brought up their plans for Vultures 2's release

Highlights from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's interview with Big Boy

As stated, the duo touched on a number of topics during their intense interview with Big Boy. Here are some of the major highlights that have been going viral from their interview last week:

1. Kanye West says he invented every genre of music

Ye said his music inspired and invented every genre over the past 20 years, showing love to his 2008 record 808s & Heartbreak as the project that spawned the industry standard usage for AutoTune.

He went on to state that Vultures is part of a new genre called the "making your own money genre". He said:

"I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created Weeknd genre, Trav, Drake. I'ma go ahead and say it, with all love, Future and [Young] Thug also because the auto-tune album. 808s [& Heartbreak], if you think about it."

2. Ty explains what it was like working with Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign stated that working with Ye was different, highlighting several moments where he would bring in a song and believe it to be completed only for Kanye to completely change it into something else.

He uses the example of creating Back To Me as evidence of the impact Ye's creative process had on Vultures. Ty said:

"I'll come with a song and as far as I'm concerned the song will be fully done and he'll come back man and change that s**t like 20 times. Like it go from like a dance music song to 'Back to Me.' Like, if you woulda heard the first 'Back to Me', it was like completely different."

3. Ye reflects on 'Carnival' going No.1 on Billboard

Ye recounts how after Carnival went No.1 on Billboard, he went on a "F**k You" rant and also forced Kick Streamer Adin Ross to publicly apologize for implying no brand would ever work with or cut deals with Kanye West anymore.

Ye's statement can be read below:

'I'd like to thank... I ain't thankful! It's fu*k everyone up out this bit*h. You know what's so cool about that is ni**as like Adin Ross had to apologize."

4. Kanye West says his late mother speaks through North West

Ye said that while recording Vultures 1, he asked his daughter, North West, for her opinion on the 5th track titled Back To Me. He also highlighted how he felt that his late mother, Donda West, was speaking to him through North. He said:

"I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her, 'Back to Me' and asking her what do you think of this line in the middle of the song? And she was like, 'you know it's a good song.' Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her. So she's like 'it's a good song, this is just a banger. Like you gotta say what you feel."

5. Ty Dolla explains how 'Carnival' was created

Ty explains how Carnival was created by recounting a moment last year when they were recording Vultures 1 in Saudi Arabia and Ty invited Rich The Kid to fly in from Dubai to jump on a track with him.

Ty also states how Ye not wanting to include a single hi-hat in the album was a major factor for why he was initially hesitant to play Carnival for him. He went on to state:

"It wasn't until we got to Vegas. We pressed play and he loved it immediately. Got on the mic did his verse, which is my favorite verses. It went from that to taking the beat and changing the whole melody. It went from there to getting the Hooligans to do their part and then Carti got on the record."

6. Kanye West says he has "Issues with Jesus"

Kanye West has embraced religion and proclaimed his love for Christianity over the past few years, most notably through his Sunday Service Choir, Donda, and Jesus is King projects.

The interview finds Ye claiming that he's had "issues" with Jesus not showing up for him when he needed him the most. He said:

"I have my issues with Jesus. There's a lot of stuff I went through, that I prayed for and didnt see Jesus show up. I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience of other people, my experience of my account, my experience of my brand, and my experience with the level of music I was dealing with in my own hands."

7. Kanye West explains why he chose to work with Ty Dolla $ign

Kanye West highlights and praises Ty Dolla's ability as a lyricist and vocalist when asked about why he chose to work with him on the Vultures series, comparing Ty Dolla's skills to producer Mike Dean.

Ye also appears thankful to Ty for standing by his side when a "million people" told him to stay away from Ye. He said:

"Ty, you can give him something... even a murmur of something. He can bring it back with the words, he can fix all the notes on it, he can bring in the drums and the music. More than anything, he brought himself as someone who stood beside me when a million people told him to not stand beside me."

Kanye West and Big Boy saying goodbye after their 80-minute interview together with Ty Dolla $ign (Image via YouTube/@Big.Boy.)

The interview seems to have gone extremely viral with clips being re-shared across the internet generating millions of views and impressions. It appears fans are unable to hide their building anticipation for Vultures 2, which was initially scheduled to release two weeks ago.

Although the release date hasn't been confirmed yet, Kanye West did inform fans that he has decided not to release Vultures 2 on any DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms). The album will be available as a digital download on Yeezy.com and will cost $20. However, he added that a month after its official release on the website, Vultures 2 will be uploaded to all DSPs.