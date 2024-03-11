“Really is a mini version of Kanye”: Fans react as North West announces a new album titled 'Elementary School Dropout'

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign (popularly known as ¥$) took the Vultures rave to Arizona last night, where one of the major highlights was North West announcing that she would be releasing an album titled Elementary School Dropout.

The young artist reportedly stood in the middle of the arena, with Ye by her side, as she made her viral announcement.

She introduced herself as "Northie" and shared that she had been working on an album. North West went on to state:

"And it's called Elementary School Dropout"

This is a callback to her father's, Kanye West, Grammy-winning 2004 debut studio album titled The College Dropout, which featured hits like Through The Wire, Jesus Walks, and Graduation Day.

One fan commented on a reposted clip of North's announcement while citing the similarities between the young star and her father, even calling her a "mini" Ye.

Netizens react to North West's announcement at the 'Vultures' listening party

The announcement of an upcoming project from Kanye's 10-year-old daughter sent the Internet into a viral frenzy, as fans were seen taking to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase their love and support for North West.

Many were found congratulating the young artist's efforts while highlighting their anticipation of eventually listening to a full-length project from Ms. Westie. One user even cited how they could "feel it" in their soul that North would deliver an amazing project.

Drake and his son, Adonis Graham, were also highlighted in some comments on North West's announcement. Many fans highlighted the growing trend among the artists of featuring their children on their projects, with a reference to Adonis's verse on Daylight from Drizzy's 2023 project For All The Dogs.

People were seen making comparisons between the two young stars since both have released a single since debuting as artists. One user appeared to point out how, unlike Adonis, North has already garnered a fanbase from her feature on Vultures 1.

North West was featured in Vultures 1 on the track Talking. An accompanying music video was also released on Kanye West's official YouTube channel and has garnered over 17 million views since its release.