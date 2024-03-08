Kenny Mason announces second studio album '9': All we know so far

Kenny Mason has announced his second studio album, titled 9, will be arriving next week, along with a tracklist that consists of nine songs. This project will follow up on the rapper's 2020 album Angelic Hoodrat and 2023's EP 6.

Kenny took to social media today, March 8, to announce the date of arrival for his upcoming album, which is set to be delivered to all DSPs (digital streaming platforms) by next Thursday, March 14.

The album is also currently posted on Apple Music's official app and confirms that there are a total of nine tracks that will be included in its official tracklist. As of today, Kenny has yet to confirm the titles for his upcoming studio project.

As per Apple Music, the album will be distributed to DSPs via RCA Records, alongside Sony Music Entertainment.

Everything we know about Kenny Mason's new studio album

Kenny's latest project comes almost one year after his previous EP, 6, was released to all streaming platforms. 6 included nine songs and had a runtime of about 30 minutes, which is what can be expected from his upcoming nine-track album as well.

As part of the album rollout, Kenny has released the first and sixth songs from the tracklist for his upcoming album. Both of these songs were released together on March 6.

Check out the singles released for the album below.

Track 1: JUMPIN IN

JUMPIN IN is the first track for Kenny Mason's upcoming studio album and was released along with an accompanying music video for his official studio album. The video, directed by Michael Janey, was uploaded to his YouTube channel one day after the song dropped.

The song has a runtime of 2:43 minutes and was produced by COUPE. The lyrics find Kenny reflecting on his rise to success while simultaneously showing love to the people who supported him during his early days.

Notable bars from this song are cited below:

"They thought I was green 'til I hoped out on that Green Line / These ni**as got green eyes, pointing them at me now / Learned about the killers, I know what it takes to be one / I learned, without a trigger finger you can't make a peace sign"

Track 6: US

US was released alongside JUMPIN IN as the sixth track from Kenny Mason's upcoming album. The rapper also released a visualizer on his official YouTube channel for the single the same day US was distributed to streaming services.

The song has a runtime of 2:26 minutes and was produced by Kenny Mason, Poison Thorn, COUPE, and DvDx. The lyrics find the rapper flexing his familiar connections and how his "people" will never let him down. Some notable bars from US include:

"Sparked up, bi*ch, I'm ready to surge / Racked up, bi*ch, I'm ready to burn / Ask bruh' if he ready to burn / Masked up, we ain't scared of no germs"

Kenny Mason has also included pre-save/pre-order links for 9 in his official artist link tree. Fans can pre-save the album on Apple Music and Spotify.

Fans can also pre-order the upcoming album from the iTunes store for a digital download of the project, which will be delivered upon its release on March 14.