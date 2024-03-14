YesJulz reportedly fined $7.7 million by Yeezy for violation of an NDA

Yesterday (Mar.12) news broke that YesJulz, a promoter and social media influencer, had been publicly fired and removed from the Vultures rollout. This statement came to light when Kanye West took to Instagram to announce:

“We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the roll out of Vultures”

Here's a fan re-post of Kanye's Instagram story alongside a viral unrelated rant where Ye can be seen yelling at an individual saying he would have them removed from the Vultures listening event if they continued to interrupt him.

The post seems to be poking fun at the influencer by alluding to the fact that she has now been "exiled" from Yeezy. The rest of Ye's statement highlights how Julz was never authorized to connect with fans and have discussions about Yeezy or anything related to Vultures, over the past few days.

Keep reading to know why YesJulz now owes Kanye West and Yeezy over 7 million dollars for supposedly conducting an unapproved X-Space.

Everything we know about the YesJulz and Kanye West situation

Julieanna Marie Goddard, better known as YesJulz, is a social media influencer and party promoter who has been actively promoting Vultures on Instagram, from Yeezy merch to attending Ye's listening events.

Julz appeared to have been the connecting glue between Kanye and his fanbase by providing fans with consistent updates on Vultures, while simultaneously ensuring they were aware of everything that was going on behind the scenes.

A few hours before she was fired Julz had conducted an online discussion she called "YZY ARMY MEETING 1" on X (formerly Twitter). The X space found the influencer engaging with fans and Kanye fan accounts, while they discussed the future of Yeezy.

During the live X broadcast, Julz was seen laying out her vision for a "Yeezy Universe" app which would reward fans with virtual currency for their contributions and support of Kanye West and the Yeezy brand.

The influencer appeared to draw attention to the fact that die-hard fans, whom she referred to as Yeezy Generals, would be willing to pay to be involved in a Yeezy Universe where they could have opportunities to engage in meetings with Kanye and his most trusted collaborators.

It appeared that Julz was attempting to have Ye's fanbase work for free with a promise of being rewarded in Yeezy Tokens that could be redeemed for exclusive music. She was also seen promoting Kanye's news app, Yews, when she spoke directly to a writer stating:

“start acting like you work for Yews already”

Before ending the X space, she did state that none of the ideas that she put forward had been approved by Kanye West or the team at Yeezy yet. Julz appeared hopeful that these plans were being seriously considered.

Julz then posted the above statement on her X account, highlighting how inspired she was by the conversations she had with Ye's fanbase.

It appears that this X space was the reason for her being fired from Yeezy, as after the discussion ended many fans were seen taking to social media to highlight that Julz's idea for a Yeezy Universe seemed a lot like a "Pyramid Scheme."

Not long after this space ended Ye took to Instagram to announce that he had cut ties with YesJulz. Around the same time that Kanye's announcement was going viral, several Yeezy fan accounts began reposting screenshots of an alleged email that was sent to Julz from Milo Yiannopolous, the "Chief of Staff" at Yeezy.

Several fan accounts began posting screenshots of an alleged email that was sent to Julz from Yeezy 'Chief of Staff' Milo Yiannopolous. (Image via X/@goodassub)

The two emails reportedly confirm that Julz owes Yeezy 7.7 Million dollars in fines incurred for violations of her NDA. It also stated that since she failed to sign a contract with the company and was only working as a contractor, her termination was "effective immediately."

"Dear Julieanna, Obviously, you are fired," read the email that was allegedly sent to YesJulz

Milo Yiannopoulos is a British far-right commentator who gained popularity for his "America First" attitude, along with his support and love for Donald Trump.

Ye did appear to distance himself from Milo after his anti-semitic rant last year but it seems that both, Kanye and Yiannopoulos, are still working together as seen from the alleged emails sent to YesJulz where the political commentator is tagged as the "Chief of Staff."