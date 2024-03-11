Everything that went down at Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' listening party in Phoenix

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign (popularly known as ¥$) took the Vultures rave to Arizona last night (March 10) to perform songs from their recently released chart-topping album Vultures 1.

The listening event, held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, was highly anticipated, as fans expected to hear previews of several tracks from their upcoming album Vultures 2. With most tickets sold out for the arena, which boasts a capacity of over 18,000, the atmosphere was electric.

Several clips from the exclusive event have been surfacing on the Internet, which has been adding to the increasing anticipation surrounding this album's release.

Major highlights from Kanye West's Phoenix Vultures listening event

Here are some of the major highlights and moments from Kanye West and Ty Dolla's Phoenix listening event:

1. Kanye, North, Psalm, and Chicago perform Talking together

The West family was seen performing Talking during the Phoenix listening event. A fan who attended the event managed to capture the moment where all three siblings were seen dancing in the center of the arena.

Another moment where this family reunion was noticed was when Kanye walked Psalm and Chicago to the center to join North, who was performing her hit track from Vultures 1.

2. Kanye performs Carnival while standing among the attendees

Fans who attended the event managed to record the moment when Kanye's verse kicked in on the hit track Carnival (Feat. Ty Dolla, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti) from the Vultures album. As his verse begins, Ye emerges from among the crowd.

3. Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign sample Project Pat's verse from Knife Talk

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign gave fans a sneak peek of a new song during the event, catching the attention of many who recognized that Ye had sampled Project Pat's intro from the 2021 song Knife Talk, which was the 13th track on Drake's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

4. North West announces her upcoming album titled Elementary School Dropout

North West was spotted standing next to her father in the middle of the arena, where she announced to the crowd that she had been working on a new album titled Elementary School Dropout.

The name of this record is a callback to Kanye West's Grammy-winning album The College Dropout, released in 2004.

5. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign preview a series of tracks at the Vultures listening party

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign also hosted an exclusive VIP listening party while in Arizona, one day before the listening event at Footprint Center, which found the duo previewing a series of songs from their upcoming studio album Vultures 2.

Here is a list of songs that were clipped from the party and posted across the internet:

Take off your Dress

Codeine (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Promotion (Feat. Future)

Slide (new version)

River (Feat. Young Thug)

6. Kanye West announces Vultures 2 will not be released on streaming services

Kanye West engaged in debate with a fan account, Yefanatics, on Instagram shortly after the "Vultures Listening Event" concluded. The rapper stated his intention to not release Vultures 2 on any of the traditional DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms).

Ye also cited an example of movies being released in cinemas before arriving on streaming services as a reason to upload the album to streaming services a month after Vultures 2 dropped on his official website (Yeezy.com).

Vultures 2 is turning out to be one of 2024's most highly anticipated albums, especially given the fact that Kanye West intends to release the project as a digital download exclusively available on his website for $20.

Currently, there isn't an official release date for the upcoming album, but we do know that one month after Ye uploads the project to Yeezy.com, the project will hit all other major DSPs.