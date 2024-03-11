“He pulling another Donda 2”: Internet goes wild as Kanye West is reported to release 'Vultures 2' without streaming services

Kanye West's recent Instagram conversation with a fan account has gone viral, as the artist was seen making several statements about the future of his Vultures series.

"Yefanatics" is a Kanye West fan account that posted screenshots of their recent DM conversation with the rapper.

In the conversation, Ye appeared to highlight a statement made by James Blake on X a week ago. The rapper references Blake when he said that "streaming devalues" music. Ye continued:

"I got 20 million instagram followers. When 5% of my followers buy an album, thats 1 million albums sold."

The decision to not release Vultures 2 through traditional digital service providers (DSPs) has elicited mixed reactions from Kanye's fanbase. One X user even referenced Kanye's past unconventional release strategies when he released Donda 2 on a physical "stem player" instead of streaming platforms.

More recently, Ye told Yefanatics that Vultures 2 will be on hold for a month before getting uploaded to all DSPs, citing examples of how movies are first released in cinemas before heading to streaming platforms.

The internet has exploded with reactions to Ye's recent comment on the streaming industry and DSPs, with many taking to X to share their thoughts and opinions in the comment section for "re-posts" from news portals like Kurrco and NFR Podcast.

Many appeared upset about this decision, citing examples of Donda 2's release, with one user seemingly more upset about Ye's disregard for "convenience," stating that streaming services have become a major aspect of their daily life.

Some fans were concerned that a "leak" could have drastic impacts on the success of Vultures 2.

One user suggested that a leak would result in Kanye achieving less than "10K" album equivalent units once the album is uploaded to all streaming services.

Read more as we cover everything Kanye stated today (March 11) regarding the release of Vultures 2.

Everything Kanye West said about Vultures 2

Here are all the official statements made by Ye about his upcoming album, Vultures 2.

Where to find Vultures 2

Ye confirmed that Vultures 2 will be released on the Yeezy official website (yeezy.com) for $20 as a digital download before dropping to streaming services one month later.

Kanye's statements against DSPs

Kanye officially commented on the release of Vultures 2 by citing his intention to take power back from the streaming companies, so that independent artists are the ones who benefit from the work they create.

He stated he aimed to have at least a million people purchase the album, saying:

"When we do that we wont have the streaming companies in control of the artist anymore."

Yefanatics also ran a poll on X to see how fans felt about Vultures 2 releasing on "Yeezy.com," where it was found that over 80% of Ye's fanbase seemed to be against the idea of the album being sold as a digital download.

When it was suggested that Kanye consider releasing the album on DSPs given the fact that many fans may not be able to purchase the album before it gets leaked online, Ye said:

"It would be nice for our community to support the albums. Streaming is basically pirating."

As the internet continues to debate over the release of Vultures 2, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign have recently finished up their Vultures listening event in Phoenix. North West also announced that she would be dropping a new album titled Elementary School Dropout.