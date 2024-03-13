“Straight yapping”: Fans react to Kanye West calling out Adidas, Drake, Hailey Bieber, and more

Kanye West has been going viral on social media after he was seen taking to Instagram to congratulate his team on Carnival's success, as it was announced yesterday that the song had ranked No.1 on the Billboard Top 10 charts.

This also resulted in Kanye becoming the only rapper to have a No.1 record in three separate decades with Vultures 1 becoming the first ever rap collab album to have a No. 1 song.

Kanye's story has been clipped by several fan accounts and is currently circulating online.

Kanye can be heard calling out Adidas for allegedly stealing his ideas in an attempt to dismantle the financial success he achieved from creating Yeezy:

"Yo Adidas, y'all tried to destroy me and now we got the No.1 song in the world. When I was there y'all were stealing my ideas and putting it in your company," Ye stated.

Ye also posted to Instagram, where he could be seen calling out Drake, Adidas, Daily Mail, Hailey Bieber, and more, in a lengthy caption, which has since been deleted.

There were mixed reactions noticed amongst Ye's fans and critics, with one user citing how the rapper was just talking for the sake of attention, referencing Kanye West's statements to be just "yapping".

Kanye West also posted to his Instagram to call out everybody who he has had an issue with over the past few years. From Drake to Daily Mail, Ye didn't shy away from highlighting everything he disliked about the people who've spoken up against him.

He also alleged that Drake had something to do with the souring relationship between him and Lil Durk, when he stated:

"That’s how I feel And it’s f*ck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f*ck you’s."

A few sympathized with Ye following the comments, while others were found clowning him. There were also many who appeared confused about the whole situation, with one user questioning how Hailey Bieber fit into the picture.

There was also an ongoing discussion about Kanye West and Drake's relationship with many trying to figure out where it all went wrong.

One user was seen implying that Ye would "never forgive" Drake for allegedly having a romantic relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

As the internet remains entertained by the drama Kanye West's statements have caused, many are still on edge after he announced that Vultures 2 will not be released to DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) but instead will be sold for 20$ on Yeezy.com.