Fans excited as Hailey Bieber teases Rhode blush: “Drop that blush already”

On March 5, 2024, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram account to tease fans with a glimpse of Rhode blush, a new cream blush. Rhode Blush, Hailey Bieber's latest beauty creation, is a cream stick blush that promises easy application and a natural glow. The convenient stick format makes it perfect for quick touch-ups on the go.

With its smooth and blendable texture, Rhode Blush is set to be a favorite among makeup enthusiasts looking for a simple yet stunning addition to their beauty routine. So when Hailey Bieber showed off the blush stick during her vacation in Barbados, fans got excited and asked Rhode Beauty, her beauty brand, to "drop that blush already."

Fan reaction on Hailey's picture (Image via Instagram/@haileybieber)

Fans are super excited as Hailey Bieber teases Rhode blush

Hailey Bieber founded Rhode Beauty in 2022. It has a diverse skincare line that suits all skin types and completions. The ingredients of skincare products have hydrating and dewy formulas that help keep the skin nourished all day long.

In the images shared on her social media platforms, she was seen holding the cream blush by Rhode Beauty in the second slide. She patted on some dewy pinkish blush on her face, but she hadn't tagged any brand. Hence, fans believe that this might be a teaser for an upcoming blush product by Rhode Beauty.

Hailey Bieber looked surreal and beachy in her pictures, as per her fans. As the buzz continues to grow, it's clear that the Rhode blush is a must-have for all her fans, and they can't wait to add it to their makeup collection.

In other news, Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty recently launched a Rhode lip case. The case is exclusively made for phone models like 14, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. This lip phone case is priced at $35 and has been on sale since February 27, 2024, on the brand's official website.

In 2023, Rhode Beauty launched a peptide lip tint treatment priced at $16 on the official website. The lip treatment contains peptides that help the lip feel dewy and refreshed. The product gained instant popularity among fans.