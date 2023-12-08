Rhode Glazing Milk Essence Toner: An honest review about Hailey Bieber’s product

Rhode Glazing Milk Essence Toner is the newest addition to Haily Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode Skin. The brand-new Milk Essence launches with the promise to help achieve the coveted glass-skin effect. Rhode already has a hit lineup of Skin Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Peptide Lip Treatment in three variations.

The brand launched the Glazing Milk Essence Toner after several restockings and a few limited-edition products. Rhode Skin’s Glazing Milk Essence is the first step in one’s skincare regime. The Milk Essence Toner is crafted to be worn in the morning and evening after precisely cleaning the skin.

Rhode Glazing Milk Essence Toner: effectiveness and more explored

Glazing Milk Essence Toner is made with magnesium, zinc, copper blend, ceramides, and beta-glucan; hence, it is suitable for all skin types. It is available on the Rhode Skin official website and priced at $29.

Apply it on a freshly cleansed face with gentle pats and pressure. The essence toner is very gentle on the skin, and it can be applied right after cleansing as the first layer before serums, moisturizers, or sunscreen.

It promises to hydrate the skin, lock in moisture and nourishment, improve the redness of the skin, and soothe irritated skin while prepping the skin to absorb products better. Even though the toner offers immense nourishment and moisturization, it is smooth and lightweight with a milk-like texture and is also fragrance-free. After putting it to the test, we have found that it does what it says. It leaves a gorgeous glazed effect on the skin while keeping it hydrated.

In most cases, the effect of the toner is immediate and visible. If you are looking for a dewy glaze on the skin without making it oily, shiny, sticky, or leaving residue, try the Glazing Milk Essence Toner. The lightweight tonner takes no time to get absorbed in the skin as soon as it's applied.

The thoughtful and well-researched combination of products offers long-term benefits to the skin. After regular use of this toner, the skin feels hydrated, smooth, radiant, and healthy. The moisturizing properties of the toner give a natural glow.

The launch of Rhode Glazing Milk Essence Toner

Hailey Bieber posted a picture on her Instagram before the launch, where she was seen wearing a white cropped top that said,‘Got milk?’ which piqued anticipation among the fans. She also opened up about this to Bazaar, saying -

“A lot of our fans guessed what the next Rhode product would be,”

The brand founder went on to describe the reaction of her fans and emphasized how the quality of products is more important to her than quantity.

“Then, I posted myself in a ‘Got Milk?’ T-shirt and they thought even more so that it was something milky. Some even thought it was a sunscreen.”

She added,

“I wish it didn’t take a year to launch our next product, but it’s more important to me to get it right, rather than rush. The goal for me is to make products that work for as many people as possible, and we have a fun timeline of things to come.”

The Glazing Milk Essence Toner works better when layered with the Skin Barrier Restore Cream and Peptide Glazing Fluid afterward. Furthermore, the product is fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, tested, and developed by dermatologists.