11 best Korean toners for oily skin to use this winter

Korean toners have become a popular trend on the internet, with skincare enthusiasts longing for the coveted glass-like, enviable skin that everyone is raving about. These toners are liquid, watery, and lightweight products that are best applied immediately after cleansing the skin and before moisturizers or serums.

They are well-known for helping to treat acne scars, encourage collagen production, and restore the pH balance of the skin, which can be impacted due to harsh winter months.

Using Korean toners during the colder months regularly can minimize excess oil production, boost facial hydration, and diminish the visibility of pores for smoother skin. Certain Korean toners designed for oily skin also feature acidic elements that gradually enhance the complexion.

However, it can be difficult to find ideal Korean toners for oily skin, as it is crucial to avoid worsening acne, irritating the skin, or triggering excessive sebum production.

Top 11 Korean toners for oily skin: COSRX, Dear Klairs, and more for winter

Korean toners offer more than just a refreshing sensation in the cold winter months. They effectively eliminate impurities, shield the skin from environmental factors, and have been scientifically proven to enhance dull complexions and add moisture.

Unlike regular toners, Korean ones contain a range of essential and exotic ingredients that work wonders for achieving desired skin goals.

Here is a carefully curated list of the 11 best Korean toners based on ingredients, and effectiveness, perfect for the winters:

1) COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner

The COSRX toner is a best-selling product for good reason. It contains powerful ingredients like 10% apple fruit water, 0.1% glycolic acid (AHA), and 0.1% betaine salicylate (BHA) to treat dull, sensitive, and acne-prone skin while clearing pores and softening the skin's texture.

At $14 on Amazon, it's definitely worth trying this season.

2) Dear Klairs Supple Preparation Unscented Toner

Dear Klairs' essential oil-free toner is a globally popular product for a reason. Its new formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid and beta-glucan, effectively retaining moisture and restoring the skin barrier. The lightweight texture quickly penetrates the skin, providing deep hydration. Additionally, this gentle toner balances the skin's pH.

Priced at $15.33 on Amazon, it is free from ethanol, silicone oil, and artificial fragrance, promoting healthier skin.

3) SOME By MI AHA BHA PHA 30 Days MiracleToner

This Miracle Toner contains powerful ingredients such as AHA, BHA, papaya extract, and witch hazel. It removes dead skin cells, resulting in radiant and flawless skin. It also balances the skin's pH, making it effective for acne-prone skin. Additionally, it controls excess sebum, reduces redness, and soothes irritation.

Available for $13 on Amazon, it naturally eliminates flaky skin for a glowing appearance.

4) ISNTREE Green Tea Toner

ISNTREE offers a face toner for oily skin that contains 80% Jeju green tea. This product is enriched with amino acids, essential minerals, hyaluronic acid, Centella Asiatica, and polyphenols. These ingredients help to even out skin texture, reduce pore size, control sebum production, and moisturize the skin.

Priced at $11.54 on Amazon, this toner is dermatologically tested and contains skin-friendly ingredients for comprehensive skincare.

5) Mamonde Rose Water Toner

The Mamonde rose water toner is a vital step after cleansing. It refines skin texture and provides a cool, calming sensation. Its antioxidant-rich formula refreshes and purifies the complexion, resulting in a brighter appearance and all-day hydration.

Priced at $22.99 on Amazon, the standout feature of this product is its 90.97% rose water content, which provides a soothing and moisturizing effect.

6) Skin Food Peach Sake Toner

Skin Food's Peach Sake Toner contains vitamins A and C, as well as Japanese wine sake extract that tightens pores and controls sebum for smoother skin. It effectively removes impurities and residues, resulting in a smooth and glass-like appearance within days. Further, its lightweight texture quickly absorbs into the skin for optimal results.

SKINFOOD's Peach Sake Toner is the ideal Korean toner for oily skin, priced at $11.25 on Amazon.

7) ThankYou Farmer Rice Pure Essential Toner

ThankYou Farmer's 2-in-1 toner-cum-essence is enriched with exclusive Korean rice extract, Centella Asiatica extract, ceramide NP, and niacinamide. This unique formula enhances skin texture and boosts radiance. It quickly absorbs into the skin without any greasy residue, improving hydration, softness, and brightness.

A skincare enthusiast can find it on Amazon for $25, and it is free of paraben, ethanol, benzophenone, color, and fragrance, helping them achieve their ultimate skin goal.

8) Mediheal N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Toner

Mediheal, a company known for its expertise in beauty science, offers an enriching, hydrating toner. Packed with unique components such as sugar maple extract, mushroom extract, and NMF, this toner simultaneously moisturizes, exfoliates, and removes impurities.

With a price of $13.49 on Amazon, this Korean toner is definitely worth considering for the winter season.

9) Etude Soonjung pH5.5 Relief Toner

The Etude Soonjung soothing relief toner contains madecassoside and panthenol, with an ideal pH level of 5.5. It keeps the user's skin healthy and beautiful, providing relief from external stress with a cooling sensation.

Priced at $16.52 on Amazon, this non-comedogenic formula strengthens the skin barrier without clogging pores.

10) acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Korean Toner

Acwell's 2-in-1 toner balances skin pH with a retexturizing, astringent formula. It contains rose, green tea, licorice water, and guava leaves to tighten pores and give radiant skin. This toner is free of harmful ingredients and brightens oily, acne-prone skin while increasing moisture.

Priced at $17.29 on Amazon, it also evens out pigmentation and soothes irritated skin for a youthful look.

11) PYUNKANG YUL Facial Mist Toner

PYUNKANG YUL's toner comes with powerful ingredients such as lemon, rosemary, sunflower seed oil, jojoba, and lavender. This toner revitalizes tired and irritated skin, protecting the barrier. It also regulates sebum production without leaving the skin sticky or delicate.

Sold for $17 on Amazon, it promotes skin brightness and elasticity, providing a youthful glow.

With these Korean toners for oily skin, beauty enthusiasts can revolutionize their skincare routine. These Korean toners, filled with soothing ingredients, help deal with skin issues and provide a refreshing, healthy glow. One can purchase them from official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.