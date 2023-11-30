5 best Korean rice toners to add to your winter skincare routine

Korean rice toners have become the talked about K-beauty product for their innovative formulation and affordability. Rice toners are an easy-to-use skincare product that helps exfoliate dead skin cells, hydrates skin, and leaves a dewy effect on skin. Using rice is one of the best-kept secrets of Korean beauty. Rice water toners soothe skin while improving other skin conditions.

The earliest known use of rice water dates back to over 1,000 years ago. Korean rice toners work efficiently on dry skin, reducing skin irritation; hence, they are great products to use during the dry winter season. It enhances skin tone, lightens pigmentation, improves skin damage from the sun, and reduces dark patches.

Rice water boosts collagen products, keeping the skin supple and wrinkle-free. A range of rice water toners in the market works beautifully during winter. This guide has a curated list of the best Korean rice water toners for winter.

Top 5 Korean rice toners perfect for winter

The ideal rice toner in the skincare routine can shield the skin from any damage, balance the PH level, improve your skin tone, and deal with any other skin problems. The right rice toner is the one that fits skin requirements and type. Check this curated list to find the perfect Korean rice toner:

1) I’m From Rice Toner

I’m From Rice Toner (Source: Sportskeeda)

The I’m From Rice Toner has 77.8% rice extract, adenosine, vitamin E, and other natural extractors. This Korean rice toner leaves skin hydrated, brighter, and supple. This gentle toner, twice daily, can help form a protective barrier over the skin's surface, and vitamin E moisturizes it.

It is suitable for all skin types, excluding oily skin, and is available on Soko Glam for $18.20.

2) Goodal Vegan Rice Milk Moisturizing Toner

goodal Vegan Rice Milk Moisturizing Toner (Source: Sportskeeda)

The Goodal Vegan Rice Milk Moisturizing Toner is another excellent alternative to soak in the goodness of Korean rice toner. This toner can leave a soft and creamy tone to hydrate and nourish the skin. It is also a vegan alternative for the ones who prioritize this feature in any product. The Aqua Ceramide comes in to rescue dry, damaged, dehydrated, and sensitive skin.

It is available on Amazon and is priced at $18.

3) Haruharu Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner

Haruharu Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner (Source: Sportskeeda)

The Haruharu Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner combines the goodness of antioxidants, flavonoid pigments, and high concentrations of polyphenols. This Korean rice toner is made to protect the skin from damage while providing hydration. The gel-like formula of the toner ensures the skin remains nourished and supple, perfect for winter.

This rice toner with natural extracts is priced at $13.32 on Amazon.

4) Thank You Farmer Rice Pure Essential Toner

Thank You Farmer’s Rice Pure Essential Toner (Source: Sportskeeda)

The Thank You Farmer’s Rice Pure Essential Toner contains natural and organic ingredients. The rice extract is derived from Grodong Islands, centella asiatica, and lotus flower extract rejuvenates, nourishes, and soothes the skin. This Korean rice toner is free from harsh chemicals, fragrances, parabens, and alcohol.

This fantastic product is suitable for all skin types and is available at Amazon for $28.18.

5) Tony Moly’s Wonder Rice Smoothing Toner

Tony Moly’s Wonder Rice Smoothing Toner (Source: Sportskeeda)

Tony Moly’s Wonder Rice Smoothing Toner is packed with rice filtrate, sugarcane, grape, and apple goodness. All these ingredients work together to exfoliate the skin, leaving it hydrated and smooth, making it a perfect choice for the winter. This is lightweight and gets absorbed in the skin, efficiently reducing pigmentation and restoring moisture.

This Korean rice toner is made with natural ingredients and is available on Soko Glam for $14.95.

The array of Korean rice toners available is overwhelming, but the perfect way to choose one is by considering skin requirements. The right rice toner can help restore the skin's youthfulness, leaving it nourished.