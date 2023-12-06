7 best home-made toners for oily skin

For those with oily skin, using homemade toners regularly is important. While cleansing effectively removes impurities, toning plays a key role in eliminating lingering dirt, promoting smooth and radiant skin.

The good news is that one can easily create homemade toners specifically for oily skin using common ingredients from the kitchen. These homemade toners not only help reduce pore size, but also balance pH levels, provide an additional layer of protection, and create an ideal base for moisturizing.

Oily skin can be a challenge, with its tendency to produce excess sebum, leading to enlarged pores, acne, and an overall shiny complexion. While there are numerous commercial toners available in the market, homemade toners provide a natural and cost-effective alternative to care for oily skin.

Homemade toners for oily skin use ingredients like cucumber, mint, and tomato to tackle excess sebum and minimize enlarged pores. These natural components provide a refreshing and astringent effect, helping balance oil production and tighten the skin. With the simplicity of these DIY toners, one can address oily skin concerns without relying on harsh chemicals found in commercial products.

Here are 7 best homemade toners that are not only effective but also gentle on oily skin.

1) Green Tea Toner

Green tea (Image via pexels/@Teona Swift)

Pros Cons Antioxidant properties Potential sensitivity Oil control Anti inflammatory

Green tea is renowned for its antioxidant properties and can help control oil production. To make this toner, brew a strong cup of green tea, let it cool, and then apply it to the face using a cotton pad.

Green tea can soothe inflammation and reduce excess oil.

2) Apple Cider Vinegar Toner

Apple cider vinegar (Image via pexels/@olia danilevich)

Pros Cons pH balancing Possible irritation Astringent properties Strong smell Cost effective

Apple cider vinegar has natural astringent properties that can help balance the skin's pH levels and control oiliness. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water and apply it to the face with a cotton ball.

Be sure to dilute it to avoid irritation.

3) Cucumber Toner

Cucumber (Image via pexels/@Timur Weber)

Pros Cons Cooling effect Possible allergies Oil control Refreshing

Cucumber is known for its cooling effect, and helps to control oil while refreshing the skin. Blend cucumber, strain the mixture, and use the liquid as a toner. Store it in the refrigerator for an extra refreshing sensation.

4) Tomato Toner

Tomatoes (Image via pexels/@Dmitry Demidov)

Pros Cons Rich in antioxidants Potential for skin irritation Astringent properties pH Balancing Soothing properties

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and have astringent properties that can help control excess oil. Blend a ripe tomato, strain the juice, and apply it to the face using a cotton pad. The natural acids in tomatoes can also help balance the skin's pH.

5) Lemon Juice Toner

Lemon juice (Image via Instagram/@Pixabay)

Pros Cons Natural astringent properties May cause skin dryness Effective in tightening pores Potential for irritation Controls in excess oil

Lemon juice is a natural astringent that can help tighten pores and control oil. Mix equal parts lemon juice and water, then apply it to the face using a cotton ball. Those with sensitive skin are advised to be cautious, as lemon juice can be drying.

6) Aloe Vera Toner

Aloe vera plant (Image via pexels/@Cintia Siqueira)

Pros Cons Soothing properties May feel sticky Hydrating

Aloe vera has soothing properties that can benefit oily and sensitive skin. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a bit of water and apply it to the face using a cotton ball. Aloe vera helps hydrate the skin without clogging pores.

7) Tea Tree Oil Toner

Tea tree oil (Image via pexels/@Mareefe)

Pros Cons Anti bacterial Strong smell Controls oil production

Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial properties, making it excellent for controlling acne and oil production. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with water and apply it to the face with a cotton pad. Be cautious with the concentration, as tea tree oil can be strong.

Taking care of oily skin doesn't have to involve harsh chemicals or expensive products. These homemade toners offer a natural and effective way to control oil production, soothe the skin, and promote a healthy glow.

However, it is recommended that one performs a patch test before applying any new toner to the face, especially if one has sensitive skin.

Adjust the ingredient proportions based on the skin's needs, and be consistent in the skincare routine for the best results. Experiment with these recipes to find the one that works best for the skin, and enjoy the benefits of a homemade toner tailored to specific needs.