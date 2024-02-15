Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Lip Phone case: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Hailey Bieber's Rhode recently became the talk of the town when she posted multiple photos showcasing a Rhode lip phone case in her Instagram post. As soon as the photos were posted, fans of the beauty brand went into a frenzy and anticipated that Rhode was about to release a phone case similar to Hailey's.

Fulfilling the wishes of fans and beauty enthusiasts, Hailey Bieber's beauty brand is launching the lip phone case exclusively for iPhone models 14, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

Priced at $35, the Rhode lip phone case in an ashy grey shade will be available for sale starting February 27, 2024, at 9 am PT.

Made of silicone, the Rhode lip phone case allows beauty enthusiasts to carry their favorite Rhode Lip Treatment or Tint on days they don’t feel like carrying their beauty essentials purse.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip phone case comprises tactile buttons and a cushiony back

Hailey Bieber seems to be quite the trendsetter as everything she puts up on social media instantly resonates with beauty enthusiasts, be it her manicures or the lip phone case.

With a silky silicone material molded to fit the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment on tint, the Rhode lip phone case comes with tactile buttons and a cushiony back for a comfortable grip. Additionally, the phone case consists of raised bezels to secure the camera and screen area.

With a catchy tagline stating “text, treat, tint”, the beauty brand's lip phone case has garnered comments from beauty enthusiasts under the beauty brand’s Instagram post stating that this is a genius idea.

However, fans of the beauty brand are also split over the fact that the Rhode lip phone case will only be available for iPhone 14 and 15 variants.

Rhode claims that the lip phone case can hold the brand's peptide lip tint or the peptide lip treatment. Both best-sellers of Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint is a tinted lip layer available in four glossy-finish shades.

The Peptide Lip Tint retails for $16 and is infused with a therapeutic, fragrance-free formula that hydrates and nourishes the lips. Beauty enthusiasts are fans of its buildable formula which offers sheen and color in a single swipe.

Additionally, the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is a $16 nourishing lip treatment, offering naturally plump and pillow-like soft lips. With key ingredients like peptides, shea butter, babassu, and cupuacu, the Peptide Lip Treatment replenishes dry lips and is available in four delicious flavors.

Originally, Rhode launched the Peptide Lip Treatment which became an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts followed by a similar tinted formula- The Peptide Lip Tint, which was sold out almost immediately on the day it was launched.

Rhode will be launching the lip phone case alongside the brand's Peptide Lip Tints and beauty enthusiasts will have to sign up on the brand's waitlist for both products.

While the announcement of launching the Rhode lip phone case has increased the excitement of beauty enthusiasts, Hailey Bieber's brand has not yet commented on whether the phone cases will be limited edition or if they will be rolled out for other iPhone models as well.

The beauty brand's lip phone case, ideal for night outs and quick touch-ups, launches on February 27, 2024, and will be priced at $35.