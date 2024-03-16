A breakdown of Cardi B's latest release 'Enough (Miami)'

Cardi B dropped her first official single for the year titled Enough (Miami). The song hit streaming platforms on Friday (March 15) and was distributed via Atlantic Recording Corporation.

Cardi announced the single through her social media accounts, before teasing the song on TikTok earlier this week. She's also released an accompanying music video that features Cardi in multiple explicit outfits, solo performing the song in a minimalistic set.

The music video is directed by Patience Harding and has racked up close to a million views since it was uploaded to YouTube. Enough (Miami)'s production is handled by OG Parker, Romano, and DJ SwanQo.

This single is rumored to be acting as the lead single for Cardi's highly anticipated sophomore album, which will follow up on her 2018 Grammy-winning rap album Invasion of Privacy.

Breaking down the lyrics and meanings behind Cardi B's new single 'Enough (Miami)

Enough (Miami) finds Cardi being unapologetically bold, showcasing her confidence and stature in the rap game. The production appears to be infused with Miami's spirited energy, with the Bronx rapper highlighting how she remains unmatched by dismissing everybody she considers a rival.

This article will take readers through Cardi B's new single by breaking down her lyrics into parts to derive a deeper understanding of what the rapper is trying to convey. These are the following themes that were extremely prevalent in the song:

Se*ually Explicit

Aggression

Dominance

Wealth

Luxury

Relevancy

Rivalry

Status

Disclaimer: The following review is rated EXPLICIT. Reader discretion is advised.

{Verse Analysis}

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"Look / Me verse you and you know who they pickin' / Cheap and expensive, you knowin' the difference / You know that it's hittin', you know what it's givin' / Hair, nails, polar bear"

Cardi starts the song by immediately proclaiming the difference between herself and her rivals. She alludes to her being the more expensive choice by calling her rivals "cheap".

She flexes her style and aesthetic in this bar as well by highlighting her choice of nails, hair, and fashion as being different and exquisite.

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"I can survive in the coldest conditions / Ho*s better lower they tone when they spittin' / Bit*hes is washed, soap on the dishes / I apply pressure like boa constrictors"

Cardi plays on the term "Polar Bear" from the previous bar by highlighting how she can survive in harsh and cold conditions, acting as a nod to her predatory instinct toward other competing female rappers.

The rest of the bar continues to bash other female artists and rappers by taking shots at their music and rap style with Cardi stating that most of them are "washed," which is a term used to describe artists that have fallen off or are no longer relevant.

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"One bit*h, two bit*h, old bit*h, new bit*h / None of y'all bit*hes not gon' do sh*t / I'm in Miami, I pull up on cruise ship / You in Miami, four ho*s to a room sh*t"

The rapper begins to highlight her wealth and affinity for luxury when she ends her verse with a direct shot at her haters. This is the one and only instance where Miami is brought up and works well as a reference as the city hosts several extravagant sensual parties throughout the year.

A lot of these parties are held on luxury yachts, which is why Cardi uses the "cruise ship" example to highlight the difference in wealth between herself and her haters.

Cardi ends the bar by throwing major shade at female haters from Miami by stating they're too broke to afford separate hotel rooms, hence why four women share single accommodation.

{Pre-Chorus Analysis}

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"When I step, it's stampedе / Foot on neck, can't breathe / Lucky Charm, Van Cleef / Diamonds on the dance team"

Acting as a bridge to her Chorus, the "Pre-Chorus" is a perfect set-up for the aggressive stance Cardi takes against her rivals in the song. The rapper highlights her dominance and ego, while also alluding to causing serious physical harm to anyone who stands against her.

{Chorus Analysis}

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"I see my opps linkin' up, I'm like, What in the fu*k? / If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough / They was just in my DMs, ain't no trustin' these sl*ts / I'm about to call up Diamond, bit*h, knuck if you Buck" x2

Cardi begins to highlight how her dominance is so threatening to other rappers that they would possibly need to team up to even attempt to take her down. She references the title of the song when she states that she's tired of people being too proud to identify that she's better, hence the phrase "enough is enough" was used.

She also appears to call out people in her close circle for being untrustworthy as just before they spoke behind her back, they were praising her in the "DMs". This single bar repeats twice and makes up the entire chorus for Enough (Miami).

{Verse Analysis}

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"I'm like, Ooh, child, cool down / Too hot, too wild / Muglear, new style / Mmm, how you fu*kin' with me? Girl"

Cardi opens her second verse with a taunting cadence highlighting her s*x appeal, wild charisma, and fashion style. She exclaims these as major factors why female rappers should avoid stepping up to her.

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"Give me one shot and I'm raising the glass / Give me two shots and I'm shaking this a** / Give me three shots and I'm ready to fu*k / Five, four shots, I be ready to splash"

The rapper is well known for using s*xual innuendoasss in her music and these lyrics perfectly capture Cardi's rap style. This bar appears to be referencing, and is oddly similar to the 2000 Lil Kim record 'How Many Licks?' where Kim states "After three bottles I'll be ready to fu*k".

In classic WAP fashion Cardi uses her s*xuality as a crux which although doesn't seem to be going out of fashion any time soon, given the massive streaming numbers her songs garner, it is however a very consistent theme in her music.

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"God gave it to me, so I gotta pop it / I'm standing on business, I'm really about it / Bit*hes be talkin', mouth be bigger than they pockets / Girl, tell me about it"

Cardi continues to highlight her body as being a gift from God and is the reason why she flaunts herself in her music, while also highlighting her wealth as a major flex for her career.

She then begins to get more aggressive as she states she's "standing on business," which is a term used to describe one's ability to never falter and is usually a dismissive statement made against people who are timid and weak.

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"I'm litty, I'm pretty, I'm runnin' the city / I'm shi**in' on bit*hes in every department / This a** heavy and thick like peanut butter and bit*hes jelly about it / Did a lot of winnin', lot of scorin"

Cardi goes on to cite how she's a top rapper and is currently running the city, alluding to her dominance in rap culture. She states how every other female artist is likely to be offended by this record regardless of which genre they come from.

There's more body flaunting towards the end of the bar, where she uses a PB&J reference to highlight how her body is a factor for a lot of the jealousy that comes Cardi's way.

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"Cardi Bryant, Cardi Jordan (Yeah) / These bit*hes sore losers (What?) / And they can't do it, it's not important / Look, ayy, I'm gettin' better and better-er"

Before Cardi switches up her flow at the tail end of the song, she makes a legendary reference to Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant where she superimposes her own name in front of theirs to highlight her "GOAT" status.

The bar ends with a transition to a more bouncy cadence where Cardi can be seen citing her improving flows and bars.

Cardi B performing in the music video for her new single 'Enough (Miami)' which released on March 15, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@cardib)

"I do not see no competitors (You know it) / You know the gang hit that pu**y, said it was regular-degular / Can't see me in fightin', can't see me in fashion, can't see me with money, these bit*hes is buggin' / Either these bit*hes is blind or I'm invisible, bit*hes can't see me in nothing"

The final bar from her second verse is also a final call out to all her rivals and haters, where Cardi can be seen stating that she doesn't see them as real competition.

She alludes to disrespectful comments made about her in the past and cites how people are either blind or she's invisible because it isn't possible to have noticed her impact on the culture since her career started.

The "Pre-Chorus" and "Chorus" return before the song finally ends.

Enough (Miami) follows up on Cardi B's freestyle, Like What, which was released on March 1 and has since garnered over 7 million streams on Spotify.