New unreleased Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus collaboration reportedly previewed at a Louis Vuitton fashion show breaks the internet

Pharrell Williams, known for his ambitious creative endeavors, hosted the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week this Tuesday, January 16.

The event showcased his skills as a fashion designer and creative, with his designs being well received by critics and attendees, but his chosen soundtrack for the event appeared to cause quite the reaction online.

A Miley Cyrus song was previewed at the Pharrell Williams runway event at the Men's Fashion Week in Paris. Although the event was attended by several celebrities, it appears the alleged unreleased track is what caught news headlines.

Expand Tweet

The supposed song appears to be an old Miley Cyrus x Pharrell Williams leak that got previewed during the latter's cowboy-themed collection runway. The small clip went viral, with many Miley fans claiming the song is over 10 years old but was never officially released.

What went down at Pharrell Williams 2024 Fashion Show in Paris

Pharrell Williams dons many hats—record producer, songwriter, rapper, singer, and fashion designer. The artist has collaborated with major brands like BAPE, Billionaire Boys Club, and Adidas to drop collections that showcase his innate skill for design and innovation.

He is currently appointed as the head of men's design at Louis Vuitton, filling the position of the late Virgil Abloh. Pharrell's Fall/Winter 2024 LV Fashion Show didn't just flaunt his exceptional design skills but also revealed an unexpected musical surprise.

Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 (Image via Getty/ Francois Durand)

The runway event, hosted by Pharrell Williams at the Jardin d’Acclamation for Paris' Men’s Fashion Week, transported attendees to the American Old West by immersing them in a cowboy-themed collection. The unique designs and exclusive event invited many celebrities to attend the show, adding to the glitz and glamour of the occasion.

Amidst the cowboy-inspired fashion walk, Pharrell orchestrated a musical revelation by playing an alleged unreleased track featuring Miley Cyrus. The song echoed through the venue, offering a rhythmic backdrop to the unfolding fashion spectacle.

As the track played, Miley Cyrus' voice reverberated through the venue with her signature rhythmic cadence, captivating the audience with her vocal delivery and lyrics like:

"I could be your doctor, I could be your nurse, I think I see the problem, It’s only gon' get worse"

This unexpected musical element added an extra layer of intrigue to an already captivating fashion presentation.

In a surprising twist, it seems this track is not entirely new. Reportedly, this unreleased song was originally intended for Miley's infamous Bangerz album from 2013, but was later scrapped. Netizens also claimed that the track was allegedly leaked online a few years ago.

Expand Tweet

Diehard Miley fans quickly took to social media to claim the song's title was Doctor. Many fans stated the track was an unreleased gem from Miley Cyrus' past and was supposedly produced in collaboration with Pharrell Williams back in 2013.

The reappearance of this track in 2024 left fans wondering if the song is now being repurposed for a potential release in the future, providing a nostalgic callback to Miley's 2013 era of music.

Other original compositions that were previewed as part of Pharrell's soundtrack for the event included The Spirit of Saturday Night Live by the group Native Voices of Resistance, Good People by Mumford & Suns, as well as Shotgun Wedding by Jelly Roll.

Fans react to the alleged Miley Cyrus song previewed at Men's Fashion Week 2024

American Old West theme portrayed at Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 (Image via Getty/ Francois Durand)

The viral moment at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton fashion show raised many questions, specifically about the Miley Cyrus song that was played during the fashion walk at Men's Fashion Week last Tuesday. Fans have been debating online whether this track is being updated for a 2024 release or simply serves as a nostalgic nod to a leaked relic from the past.

Many users took to X to share their opinions on the alleged Miley leak and express their desire for the track to be released.

Fan reacts to Miley Cyrus preview at LV Fashion Show (Image via X/ @mileystom)

Fan reacts to Miley Cyrus preview at LV Fashion Show (Image via X/ @rebelformiley)

Fan reacts to Miley Cyrus preview at LV Fashion Show (Image via X/ @jdav8457)

Fan reacts to Miley Cyrus preview at LV Fashion Show (Image via X/ @that_dark_boy)

Fan reacts to Miley Cyrus preview at LV Fashion Show (Image via X/ @X_Allaince)

Fan reacts to Miley Cyrus preview at LV Fashion Show (Image via X/ @X_Allaince)

Despite the speculation, both Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have maintained radio silence regarding this unexpected twist, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any official announcement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Fashion Show was his third since his appointment as creative director of the menswear line in 2023.