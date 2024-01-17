Fans express disappointment with Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collection: “Creativity is really dead” 

Louis Vuitton made its spring/summer collection live on its website, which is also the debut collection of Pharrell William, in June 2023, showcasing an assortment of LV monogram-etched items.

The fashion elements were launched in a campaign by Rihana and basketball player Lebron James. After checking them out, fans have declared their verdict on Instagram.

A fashion media outlet @Copoclock shared some snaps of the collection and invited comments from Louis Vuitton fans. One of them commented:

"Creativity is really dead such a sad sight to see"

The comment gained numerous likes, hinting at the mood of netizens. Their comments also suggested they were disappointed with the French luxury brand's pictures from the collection.

Fans probably disappointed with Pharrell's debut collection from Louis Vuitton

Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams was appointed the creative director of the French fashion brand and debuted his first menswear collection in June 2023. On its official website, Louis Vuitton shared its perception of him:

"Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship."

His debut collection exhibited pullovers, jackets, bags, caps, and more, which were highlighted by the Damier Pop. Through this collection, the designer paid tribute to his predecessor at LMVH, Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

However, the fashion elements did not seem quite delightful to the fans.

Fans disappointed with Pharrell’s LV collection ( Image via Instagram/ LV)

Some fans called the collection "awful" while others asked whether these were for men's collection. Few have shared that the collection seemed pretty archival.

However, other fans have showered love on the collection, stating they wanted those elements.

Some netizens favored Pharrell's debut menswear collection ( Image via Instagram/LV)

The Spring/summer collection of Pharrell William has received a mixed reaction from netizens. Though a few have applauded the collection, others have gone the opposite way. How things turn out in the future, only time will tell.