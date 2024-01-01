7 best Bape collaborations of 2023

The Japanese fashion brand, Bape, established in 1993 by the renowned designer, Nigo, is known for its unique street-inspired footwear, accessories, and clothing that embody the brand's iconic camo motifs.

The Tokyo-based brand's prowess in the world of fashion is a result of its timeless collaborations with some of the industry's finest designers and brands. The lustrous list includes top names such as Canada Goose, Adidas, G-shock, master and Dynamic, Oval, and a host of others.

These collaborations have not only made the Japanese brand a household name, but have also attributed to its trendsetting status in the fashion industry.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best Bape collaborations of 2023.

Best Bape collaborations of 2023: Canada Goose crofton puffer, G-shock GM-6900, and more

1) The Canada Goose crofton puffer

The Canada goose crofton puffer (Image via Bape)

The collaborative efforts between Bape and the winter apparel fashion brand, Canada Goose, resulted in this fashionable piece. This stylish men's jacket is crafted from a waterproof lightweight shell material, which helps in maintaining body warmth during cold weather conditions.

The visually appealing colourway of the white and grey hues in camo prints exudes versatility, while simultaneously paying homage to the brand's rich history in using camo motifs. This jacket is priced at 1,496 US dollars on the brands’ websites.

2) The Adidas Stan Smith camo ladies' sneakers

The Adidas Stan Smith camo ladies' sneakers (Image via Bape)

These sleek sneakers were designed to commemorate the Japanese brand's 30 years of dedication to releasing top-notch streetwear. This was done by joining forces with the highly acclaimed sportswear brand, Adidas, in creating a recent iteration of the OG Stan Smith sneakers.

The sneakers are dressed in a monochromatic color scheme of black, with the upper designed from a premium leather fabric, accented by the camo design on the heel tab, alongside the golden detailings visible on the tongue, side, and front of the sneakers, adding an artistic flair to the overall look of the footwear.

These fashionable kicks are priced at 175 US dollars on the brands’ websites.

3) The G-SHOCK GM-6900

The G-SHOCK GM-6900 (Image via G-shock)

This elegant-looking digital watch nods respect to the artisanal skills of the watchmaking brand, G-SHOCK, while celebrating the 30th anniversary of Bape. This water-resistant timepiece features a stretchable black synthetic leather strap, attached to a redish-gold coloured case that encapsulates the well-functional display system.

Additionally, the branding details from both brands can be seen on sides of the case in a golden hue, while the extra straps in a camo pattern finish the forward-thinking design of the watch. This performance-driven timepiece is priced at 400 US dollars on the brands’ websites.

4) Highsnobiety ladies sneakers

The Highsnobiety ladies sneakers (Image via Bape)

These feminine low-cut sneakers come in a vintage-inspired silhouette, that acknowledges Highsnobiety's commitment to incorporating retro aesthetics into its collection of sneakers.

The minimalistic appeal is maintained with the beige and ivory color scheme, while the subtle branding detailings embossed on the heel tab, tongue, and side, coupled with the metallic applique embedded on the laces, add a touch of sophistication to the overall look of the shoes.

These ladies' exclusive kicks are priced at 361 US dollars on the brands’ websites.

5) Forum 84 Low ABC Camo Men's sneakers

The Forum 84 Low ABC Camo Men's sneakers (Image via Bape)

The earthiness embodied in these sneakers is displayed through the greenish camo design that's inspired by the greenness of leaves and the forest as a whole. The predominant camo background is highlighted by the crisp and neat white hue of the laces and toebox, while the "30" detailing embossed in golden hue on the laces oozes sophistication and elegance.

To crown the overall look of the sneakers, a chunky rubber sole in a beige hue was built, ensuring optimum stability and likewise complementing the color palette of the sneakers. These chunky-looking sneakers are priced at 200 US dollars on the brands’ websites.

6) Faze Clan full zip hoodie

The Faze Clan full zip hoodie (Image via Bape)

This sweatshirt features an eye-catching color scheme of a red base, that strikes out the camo prints in black and grey hues, giving a youthful and energetic vibe.

The cotton-made feature of this clothing ensures sustainable body warmth during cold weather temperatures, while the brands' detailings were strategically embellished in white hue on the shirt, colorfully contrasting the vibrant red hue. This piece of clothing is priced at 456 US dollars on the brands’ websites.

7) Master and dynamic mwo8 true wireless earphones

The Master and dynamic mwo8 true wireless earphones (Image via Bape)

These sleek earphones feature a greyish case, that houses the blue-coloured water-resistant product, boasting a 10 to 12 hours battery-lasting capacity. Also, these earphones were designed to filter noise, while adapting to different pitch frequencies and tones. This cool gadget is priced at 411 US dollars on the brands’ websites.

Bape had a busy 2023 year, and fans are looking forward to more high performance products from the quintessential Japanese brand.