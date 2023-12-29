Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model: Everything we know so far

The Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model represents the latest evolution in Adidas' long-standing tradition of re-inventing the classic Stan Smith sneaker. Since its original release in the 1960s, the Stan Smith has undergone numerous transformations, and this latest iteration is no exception.

In a bold move, Adidas has elevated the iconic design with a contemporary twist, introducing a platform sole to the beloved silhouette. This new version, known as the Adidas Stan Smith PF ("platform"), retains all the hallmarks of the original design while adding a modern edge.

The shoe features a white body, accented by the signature three-line perforated pattern that has become similar to the Stan Smith name. It is available in two color options for the heel tabs – green or black.

The release has garnered significant attention, with the platform model already sold out in several sizes online. As Adidas continues to innovate, the Stan Smith PF stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to blending classic style with contemporary design.

Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model is available with two color options

Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model elevates the classic design quite literally with its raised rubber midsole. The cream-colored midsole is noteworthy for its added height as well as for its distinctive, rounded appearance, almost akin to clay. This bold design choice gives the Stan Smith PF a unique look, distinguishing it from the plethora of sneaker styles available today.

What’s more intriguing is the resemblance of the Stan Smith PF’s platform sole to Alexander McQueen’s “Oversized Larry Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers,” a luxury interpretation of the model.

Adidas seems to be reclaiming the original spirit of Stan Smith by releasing its platform version. The move appears to be a nod to the original amid the myriad of replicas that have emerged over the years.

The Legacy of Adidas and Stan Smith

Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model (Image via Sneaker News)

Adidas, a brand with a rich history in sports and fashion, has consistently been at the forefront of sneaker innovation. The Stan Smith, originally launched as a tennis shoe, has transcended its athletic roots to become a fashion staple.

This transition from sportswear to streetwear is a piece of evidence of Adidas's vision and its ability to adapt and innovate. The introduction of the Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model is a continuation of this legacy, offering a fresh take on a timeless design.

The Adidas Stan Smith Platform Model is a striking blend of classic style and modern sensibilities. As Adidas continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design, the Stan Smith PF stands out as a bold statement in the brand’s lineup.

Its unique platform sole, reminiscent of luxury interpretations, positions it not just as a shoe, but as a symbol of Adidas's enduring influence in the world of footwear.

This latest iteration of the Stan Smith is a clear indication that Adidas is not only aware of its heritage, but is also committed to evolving its legacy in innovative and exciting ways.