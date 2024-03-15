Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases for the week

Last week the world of music saw some major project releases from Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine to Bleacher's self-titled fourth studio album Bleachers.

The Weekly Music Radar (WMR) will highlight ten of the most unique projects scheduled to be released on Friday, March 15, 2024, across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more.

Justin Timberlake's sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is scheduled to drop alongside multiple Hip/Hop projects today. These include the Chief Keef collaboration project Dirty Nachos (ft. 2 Chainz & Sexyy Red).

This list will look at the records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks for March 15, 2024.

1) Everything I Thought It Was (Justin Timberlake) - Pop Album Release

Justin Timberlake has dropped his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, on all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs). The album will be distributed via RCA Records and is set to be Justin's first project in almost six years.

The project will feature his former band, NSYNC, on the backend of the record. The following is the official tracklist for Justin Timberlake's new album:

Memphis F**kin’ Up The Disco No Angels Play Technicolor Drown Liar (feat. Fireboy DML) Infinity Sex Love & War Sanctified (Feat. Toby Nwigwe) My Favorite Drug Flame Imagination What Lovers Do Selfish Alone Paradise (Feat. NSYNC) Conditions

2) Growing Pains (24kGoldn) - Hip/Hop EP Release

24kGoldn has dropped his emotional mini-EP, Growing Pains, which acts as a follow-up to his 2021 debut studio album El Dorado. The rapper's latest project spans seven tracks with a runtime of 19 minutes.

The following songs are included as part of the official tracklist for Growing Pains:

Good Intentions Rush (Feat. Leikeli47) I'm Here Innocence Dog House I Remember Clarity

3) Fine Ho, Stay (Flo Milli) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Flo Milli has dropped her sophomore album Fine Ho, Stay. This album comes not long after she secured the biggest record of her career in November 2023 with Never Lose Me.

The album includes 14 tracks and has a runtime of 33 minutes. The following are part of the official tracklist for Flo Milli's project:

Understand New Me (Feat. Anycia) Got The Juice Neva (Feat. Monaleo) Never Lose Me (Feat. SZA and Cardi B) Toast Can't Stay Mad Edible (Feat. Gunna) Lay Up Life Hack Clap Sum Tell Me What You Want Not Sorry Never Lose Me

4. 9 (Kenny Mason) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Kenny Mason has dropped his second studio album, titled 9, on all DSPs. This project will follow up on the rapper's 2020 album Angelic Hoodrat and 2023's EP 6.

The album spans nine tracks and has a runtime of 26 minutes. The following are part of the official tracklist for Kenny Mason's new project:

Jumpin In Easy Dub (Feat. BabyDrill) Feel It 4 My Money Signs US Slip (Feat. Toro Y Moi) Chosen Luminous

5) Enough, (Miami) (Cardi B) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Cardi B took to Instagram to announce her new single, Enough (Miami), which is scheduled to hit streaming platforms today. Her official Spotify page currently has a playlist of her best songs titled after the album, along with a disclaimer of its upcoming release.

Cardi's recent freestyle Like What has racked up over 7 million streams since it was uploaded to DSPs on March 1, 2024.

6) Come With Me If You Want to Live (Devon Welsh) - Alternative Rock Album Release

Devon Welsh is an underground Montreal musician who was part of the Canadian music group, Majical Cloudz before they disbanded in 2016. Devon has unveiled his third studio album, Come With Me If You Want To Live, with it being his first project in five years, following up on 2019's True Love.

Its quirky and interesting musical aesthetic was a key factor for the record securing its spot on WMR. The following is the official tracklist for Devon's new album:

You Can Do Anything Stranger Fooled Again That's What We Needed Heaven Deserves You Face To Face Brother Twenty Seven Best Laid Plans Before The Moon Was Full Sister

7) Deeper Well (Kacey Musgraves) - Country Album Release

Kacey Musgraves has dropped her personal and emotionally open sixth studio album, Deeper Well, via MCA Nashville and Interscope Records. The project spans 14 tracks with a runtime of 42 minutes.

The following songs are part of the official tracklist for Kacey Musgraves' new album:

Cardinal Deeper Well Too Good to be True Moving Out Giver/Taker Sway Dinner with Friends Heart of the Woods Jade Green The Architect Lonely Millionaire Heaven Is Anime Eyes Nothing to be Scared Of

8) Dirty Nachos (Chief Keef x Mike WiLL Made-It) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Chief Keef and Mike WiLL have teamed up to deliver a heavy-duty Hip Hop album with Dirty Nachos, that also features Sexyy Red and 2 Chainz. The project spans 18 tracks and has a runtime of 56 minutes.

The following songs are part of the official tracklist for Dirty Nachos:

Intro 2 Times Dirty Nachos Doja Ridiculousness Pull Up Ghost-Clan (Feat. 2 Chainz) Damn Shorty (Feat. Sexyy Red) Why You Mad Watch For The Pigs Charged Up Promenade Beware of Dogs Girl Woo Player In Me Love Don't Live Here Status Harley Quinn Bang Bang

9) WORLD WIDE WHACK (Tierra Whack) - Hip/Hop Album Release

The North Philly rapper, Tierra Whack, pours her heart out in her debut studio album WORLD WIDE WHACK. The project spans 15 tracks with a runtime of 37 minutes.

The following songs are part of the official tracklist for WORLD WIDE WHACK:

Mood Swing Ms Behave Chanel Pit Numb Burning Brains Accessible Imaginary Friends X Moovies Difficult Shower Song Invitation Snake Eyes Two Night 27 Club

10) Deep In The Water (Don Toliver) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Don Toliver has dropped his second single for the year titled Deep In The Water which has been distributed to all DSPs via Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records Group LLC.

His previous single, Bandit, hit streaming platforms on February 1, 2024, and has racked up over 52 million streams since its release.