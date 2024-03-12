"WE WILL BE MASS STREAMING": Fans react as Cardi B announces new single 'Enough (Miami)' dropping this Friday

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce the release of her new single, Enough (Miami), which is scheduled to hit streaming platforms this Friday, March 15.

Cardi announced the single's official release with "cover art" featuring the rapper posing in an explicit photograph of herself. The song's title is written in gold on the top right-hand corner of the screen. The rapper captioned this post with a confirmation stating that this single will be released on March 15.

Cardi has been building anticipation for Enough (Miami) for over a month now from teasers and snippets from the upcoming song. Fans appear extremely excited about this new release and have been actively supporting the artist on social media. One user even seemed to be talking on behalf of Cardi's fanbase, suggesting that all her fans will be "mass streaming" the single upon its release.

A fan reacts to Cardi B announcing 'Enough (Miami)' releasing this Friday (Image via X/@popbase)

Netizens react to Cardi B preparing for the release of Enough (Miami)

Fans first saw signs of Cardi dropping a new single when fans had allegedly put up multiple "missing" posters across Miami on February 26, hoping for a new release. The rapper then released a song titled Like What three days later, on February 29.

Since then, Cardi has been constantly uploading sneaks of upcoming music to her Instagram. The latest teaser showed her in the studio rapping along to Enough (Miami) as it played over the speakers.

Cardi can be heard taking shots at critics and people who talk down at her, notable in lines like:

"I'm like what in the f*ck. If you're scared then just say it / Enough is enough"

Fans were seen flooding the comment section of reposts from internet news portals like PopBase on X. Many fans showed Cardi B's love for her music and artistry while highlighting their excitement about her upcoming music releases. One user was seen praising Cardi B's discography, citing how the artist has gotten better over the years, which is why they have high expectations for her second studio album.

As fans prepare for the release of Enough (Miami), the streaming numbers on Like What (Freestyle) have garnered over six million streams.

The rapper also released over five separate versions of this freestyle, which have all been doing well from a numbers perspective, as seen on Spotify.