"Soon but when": Fans react to Camila Cabello's teaser for new song 'I Luv It'

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Camila Cabello took to social media to announce a new single titled I Luv It, which is scheduled to be released this year. The video posted to her Instagram has crossed over 4 Million views since she uploaded the clip.

The video finds Camila vibing to the chorus of her new song while riding out the window of a car. She captioned the video by writing:

"Coming Soon"

Fans were seen sharing their appreciation and love for Camila and the upcoming single on X. Critics were found in the comment sections as well, throwing shade at Cabello for supposedly "copying" a video that Charlie XCX had made.

One fan appeared to be excited and on edge about I Luv It, asking the singer for a confirmation on the exact release date for the single. The fan stated how they hoped that Camila wasn't getting her fanbase's "hopes up."

Netizens react to Camila Cabello's I Luv It preview

Several fans reacted to Camila Cabello's preview of her new single with anticipation and excitement for the upcoming song. Most appeared to highlight how "ready" they were and wished for I Luv It to be dropped immediately.

One user was seen showcasing their support for Camila experimenting in her artistry and cited how they support the new direction her music is taking by stating they "love it".

Critics cited similarities between Camila Cabello's preview video and a similar video of Charli XCX. Both videos show the artists sticking their heads outside the car window as they vibe their songs.

Many feel that the ex-Fifth Harmony singer is ripping off Charli, with one critic even saying that Camila should probably delete her preview because Charli XCX did it first.

Several netizens even poked fun at Camila Cabello for the similarities between her video and a scene from the horror movie Hereditary.

The scene being referenced is when the lead protagonist (Peter) is driving to the hospital with his sister (Charlie) as she goes into anaphylactic shock because her nut allergy gets triggered. Charlie begins to gasp for air as her condition worsens and decides to stick her head out the window.

A dead deer on the road causes Peter to swerve the car to the right, resulting in Charlie getting decapitated by a telephone poll. One user appeared to poke fun at Camila by screenshotting the telephone poll and suggesting it be used as the cover for her upcoming single.

The single will arrive two years after Camila Cabello's last solo single, I'll Be Home For Christmas, which was released in 2022 and distributed to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment.